Lifestyle / Fashion / Nora Fatehi teams all-black top and leather pants with boots and bag worth more than 3 lakh
fashion

Nora Fatehi teams all-black top and leather pants with boots and bag worth more than 3 lakh

Nora Fatehi slays airport look in an all-black strappy top and leather pants. She teamed the outfit with chic boots and a top handle bag worth more than ₹3 lakh.
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 28, 2021 12:01 PM IST
Nora Fatehi teams all-black top and leather pants with boots and bag worth more than 3 lakh

Be it Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora or Bollywood's rising fashionista Nora Fatehi, leather pants have become a sartorial favourite of all the biggest names in the film industry. This chic ensemble can easily elevate an off-duty look, and dancer-turned-actor Nora Fatehi served an example for same for her airport look last night.

Nora was snapped at the airport arrival in the bay last night. For her flight to Mumbai, Nora slipped into an all-black outfit and served a major voguish look in it. She wore a black strappy top and leather pants with boots and a top handle bag worth more than 3.4 lakh.

The Bhuj: The Pride of India actor also posted a video of herself wearing the outfit on Instagram. She captioned the post, "bad gyal step out, I'm stunting." Scroll down to see the pictures and video of Nora Fatehi.

Nora Fatehi at Mumbai airport. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)
ALSO READ: Nora Fatehi glams up her co-ord check crop top and pants set with bold red lips

Nora chose a silk-satin strappy blouse for her airport look. The body-hugging top featured a sweetheart neckline with a slight drape.

Nora teamed the top with a straight fit, high-waisted faux leather pants. The silhouette of her bottoms gave her jet-set look a comfy touch.

Nora Fatehi at Mumbai airport. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Nora paired the all-black look with a Louis Vuitton face mask and large buckle belt. She also chose trendy leather booties from Christian Louboutin. If you wish to add the pair to your collection, they are called So Kate Booty and cost 73,129 (USD 995).

Nora Fatehi's Christian Louboutin boots. (christianlouboutin.com)

The Dilbar Girl rounded off her all-black airport outfit by adding a pop of yellow with an expensive Fendi bag. The Peekaboo Iseeu East-West bag is available on the Fendi website for 2,68,745 (USD 3100).

Nora Fatehi's Fendi bag. (fendi.com)

Nora accessorised the outfit with just a pair of gold hoop earrings. She left her locks open in a side parting and, for glam, she opted for dewy skin, nude lip shade, and a hint of blush on the cheeks.

Leather pants are a great party look. However, by wearing them at the airport, Nora proved they are a comfy option too. You can take cues from Nora's fit to elevate your street style or your next date night look.

nora fatehi airport look
