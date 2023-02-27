Nothing to see here. Just glimpses of Shanaya Kapoor's 'good skin kinda day'

Shanaya Kapoor is an absolute fashionista. Shanaya' who is all set to make her big Bollywood debut, is always seen slaying fashion goals on a regular basis on her Instagram profile. From acing casual ensembles to showing us how to deck up in sleek black gowns and being the talk of the town in sequin six yards of grace for festive evenings – Shanaya's Instagram profile is replete with fashion inspo for her fans to refer to on a regular basis. Shanaya's sense of sartorial fashion is well-known and for all the right reasons. Shanaya, daughter of Bollywood actors Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, is all set to make her debut with Bedhadak, also featuring Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshya in leading roles.

Shanaya, a day back, shared a slew of pictures of herself looking absolutely ravishing in a stunning ensemble. The actor ended the weekend with a bang as she decked up for pictures and showed off her weekend state of mind. Shanaya's casual fashion wardrobe is droolworthy and envy-inducing. The actor keeps slaying casual looks in stunning ensembles, all the while, making fashion lovers scurry to take notes. The actor, on Sunday, shared her weekend state of mind in a minimal casual attire and we are smitten. Shanaya had a good skin kind of day as she radiated oomph in the pictures. The actor picked a black cropped top and teamed it with a pair of grey denims with low-waisted details and wide legs. In the baggy denims, Shanaya posed for multiple pictures and looked stunning as ever. “It was a good skin kinda day,” Shanaya captioned her pictures.

In no time, Shanaya’s pictures were flooded with likes and comments from her Instagram family. Reacting to her pictures, Shanaya’s best friend Ananya Panday wrote, “Well aren’t you beautiful?” while Maheep Kapoor dropped by in the comment section with multiple red heart emoticons. Shanaya wore her tresses open in wavy curls with a messy look and a side part and decked up in minimal makeup to complement her ensemble. In mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Shanaya looked just too stunning.