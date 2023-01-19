Shanaya Kapoor rocks midweek fashion in comfy casuals. Pics inside

Shanaya Kapoor is an absolute fashionista. The actor is currently on a spree of sharing snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. Be it slaying fashion goals in a casual ensemble, or showing us that a slip black gown can never go out of style, to decking up in festive ensembles and making us drool, Shanaya’s fashion diaries are replete with inspo for fashion lovers to refer to. The actor is all set to make her big Bollywood debut and she is currently everyone’s favourite for her sartorial sense of fashion. Shanaya can make any attire look better by decking up in it and make her fans swoon with the pictures.

Shanaya, a day back, was photographed in front of a clinic in Bandra and she looked gorgeous as usual. The actor is loved for her no-makeup looks and her sartorial sense of blending comfort and style together. Her Wednesday look was no different, as she styled a casual attire to match the mood of the evening and looked absolutely stunning in it. Shanaya, for her midweek evening look, picked a black cropped top and teamed it with a pair of black harem pants. Shanaya's top featured a plunging neckline, full sleeves, featuring bodycon details and showed off her midriff. The actor smiled with all her heart for the cameras as she posed in the all-black attire. The high-waisted harem pants featured black button details, and added more casual vibes to her look. Take a look at her ensemble here:

Shanaya smiled for the cameras.(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Shanaya added the necessary pop of colours to her look with a multicoloured checkered mini sling bag on her one shoulder. In comfy grey flip flops, Shanaya completed her look for the day. Shanaya wore her tresses open in wavy curls with a middle part as she posed for the cameras. In a no-makeup look, Shanaya complemented her attire perfectly. The actor decked up in nude eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.