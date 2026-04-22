Once you try Skechers, there’s no going back: Here's why everyone’s switching to this sneaker brand

You’ve probably noticed it already: more and more people are swapping their usual sneakers for Skechers. It’s not just hype or branding. There’s a very real reason why this shift is happening, and it comes down to something most footwear brands still struggle to get right: all-day comfort without sacrificing style. Stylish Skechers shoes for men and women (Pexels) By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less Whether it’s long commutes, travel days, standing jobs or just everyday wear, people today aren’t just looking for “good-looking shoes”, they want support, cushioning, breathability and durability in one pair. And that’s exactly where Skechers has quietly built its reputation. So if you’ve been wondering whether they’re actually worth it, here’s a detailed breakdown, based on what people really look for in shoes. What makes Skechers different? Before diving into the styles, here’s why people are making the switch: Cushioned comfort: Memory foam and responsive midsoles reduce foot fatigue Arch support options: Especially helpful for long hours or walking-heavy days Lightweight feel: Doesn’t feel bulky or heavy on the feet Versatile designs: From sporty to slightly dressy Ease of wear: Many styles are flexible and easy to slip into 8 Stylish Skechers shoes

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This pair is perfect if you want a slight height boost without giving up comfort. Unlike traditional heeled shoes that can feel stiff or uncomfortable, this design blends a sneaker-like base with a lifted sole. The cushioning absorbs impact well, making it suitable for long hours of standing or casual outings. It’s stylish enough to pair with dresses or jeans, which adds to its versatility. Who should buy this? If you want comfort with a bit of elevation

If you struggle with uncomfortable heels

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These are a go-to for men who prioritise lightweight, everyday comfort. The flexible upper and cushioned sole make them ideal for daily wear, whether it’s running errands or casual outings. They don’t feel bulky, which is a big plus if you’re used to lighter footwear. Best for: daily wear, travel, walking

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If you like the Uno range but want something lighter, this is a great option. It offers the same stylish, chunky aesthetic but with reduced weight, making it easier to wear for longer durations. The cushioning ensures your feet stay comfortable even after hours of walking. Best for: casual wear, travel, all-day outings

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These sneakers strike a balance between modern design and practical comfort. The silhouette is sleek enough to work with multiple outfits, while the cushioning ensures you don’t compromise on comfort. They’re ideal if you want something that looks good but still feels easy on the feet.

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Built with movement in mind, these sneakers are slightly more performance-focused. They offer better grip, support and responsiveness, making them suitable for more active days. Best for: light workouts, long walks, active routines

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This one leans more towards the running/performance category. The cushioning is more responsive, and the design supports forward movement, making it a good choice for jogging or running. Best for: running, fitness routines

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One of the biggest reasons people switch to Skechers is arch support, and this pair delivers exactly that. If you deal with foot fatigue, flat feet or need extra support, this design can make a noticeable difference. It’s also styled in a way that works for casual and semi-casual outfits. Best for: long work hours, walking, support-focused wear

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Stylish Skechers shoes: FAQs Why are Skechers considered so comfortable? They use cushioned insoles (often memory foam) and flexible materials that reduce pressure on the feet, making them ideal for long wear. Are Skechers worth the price? If comfort, cushioning and everyday usability are your priorities, they offer good value for money. Do Skechers provide good arch support? Many models, especially the Arch Fit range, are specifically designed to provide enhanced arch support. Are Skechers good for walking all day? Yes, most Skechers shoes are designed for all-day comfort, making them great for walking, travel and daily use.