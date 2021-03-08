Parineeti Chopra oozes oomph in backless sequinned midi dress and we are stunned
- Want to make the traffic stop and bae go weak in the knees on your next date night? Take fashion cues from Parineeti Chopra’s latest smoking hot look for Marathi Filmfare Awards 2021’s red carpet, in a backless sequinned midi dress, which has set the mercury soaring like never before
Painting our social media feeds in regal shades of her sultry avatar, The Girl on The Train star Parineeti Chopra grabbed eyeballs for her sizzling look at Marathi Filmfare Awards 2021’s red carpet. Dolling up for the awards night, the Bollywood actor made sure that fans and fashionistas’ hearts were sent aflutter as she flooded the Internet with her jaw-dropping pictures.
Taking to her social media handle, Parineeti shared a slew of pictures featuring her in the black high neck sequined midi dress which added the oomph factor with a deep cut at the back. The full-sleeves dress was embellished all over and looked perfect for a Friday night.
Continuing with her uber-chic look, Parineeti completed her ravishing attire with a pair of black heels from Christian Louboutin. Wearing a dab of nude lipstick, Parineeti let her dress do the maximum talking and amplified the glam quotient with a smokey eyes makeup and filled-in eyebrows.
Leaving her sleek tresses open in side-parted hairstyle, Parineeti ditched accessorises for the look which was a wise move. She captioned the pictures, “A red carpet after so long! Sigh. Thankyou Filmfare for making me feel normal after a long time (sic).”
The black midi dress is credited to haute couture brand, Lakkioui, which boasts of high end luxury velvet, tulle, beaded and hand embroidered outfits that are a mix of classic and edge and dedicated to strong woman that likes to be the centre of attention. Parineeti Chopra was styled by celebrity stylists Mohit Rai and Tarang Agarwal.
The look can be recreated with a sleek-high ponytail or a bold lip colour to amp up the hotness quotient. What do you think of this black beauty?
