Parineeti Chopra oozes oomph in backless sequinned midi dress and we are stunned(Instagram/parineetichopra)
Parineeti Chopra oozes oomph in backless sequinned midi dress and we are stunned

  • Want to make the traffic stop and bae go weak in the knees on your next date night? Take fashion cues from Parineeti Chopra’s latest smoking hot look for Marathi Filmfare Awards 2021’s red carpet, in a backless sequinned midi dress, which has set the mercury soaring like never before
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 10:07 AM IST

Painting our social media feeds in regal shades of her sultry avatar, The Girl on The Train star Parineeti Chopra grabbed eyeballs for her sizzling look at Marathi Filmfare Awards 2021’s red carpet. Dolling up for the awards night, the Bollywood actor made sure that fans and fashionistas’ hearts were sent aflutter as she flooded the Internet with her jaw-dropping pictures.

Want to make the traffic stop and bae go weak in the knees on your next date night? Take fashion cues from Parineeti Chopra’s latest smoking hot look for Filmfare’s red carpet, in a backless sequinned midi dress, which has set the mercury soaring like never before.

Taking to her social media handle, Parineeti shared a slew of pictures featuring her in the black high neck sequined midi dress which added the oomph factor with a deep cut at the back. The full-sleeves dress was embellished all over and looked perfect for a Friday night.

Continuing with her uber-chic look, Parineeti completed her ravishing attire with a pair of black heels from Christian Louboutin. Wearing a dab of nude lipstick, Parineeti let her dress do the maximum talking and amplified the glam quotient with a smokey eyes makeup and filled-in eyebrows.

Leaving her sleek tresses open in side-parted hairstyle, Parineeti ditched accessorises for the look which was a wise move. She captioned the pictures, “A red carpet after so long! Sigh. Thankyou Filmfare for making me feel normal after a long time (sic).”

The black midi dress is credited to haute couture brand, Lakkioui, which boasts of high end luxury velvet, tulle, beaded and hand embroidered outfits that are a mix of classic and edge and dedicated to strong woman that likes to be the centre of attention. Parineeti Chopra was styled by celebrity stylists Mohit Rai and Tarang Agarwal.

The look can be recreated with a sleek-high ponytail or a bold lip colour to amp up the hotness quotient. What do you think of this black beauty?

parineeti chopra date night fashion fashion and trends fashion goal fashion trends filmfare red carpet fashion red carpet sequin style style goal trends black dress mohit rai christian louboutin the girl on the train
Priyanka Chopra wears sweater knitted by mother to brave London weather(Instagram/priyankachopra)
Priyanka Chopra wears sweater knitted by mother to brave London weather(Instagram/priyankachopra)
fashion

Loved Priyanka Chopra's new sweater? Her mom knitted the gorgeous piece

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 10:07 AM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra recently shared an image of herself wearing a beautiful turtle-neck sweater. The special thing about it was that the jumper was knitted by the actor's mom, Madhu Chopra while she was staying in London.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nadège Vanhee-Cybulski’s FW 21 outing reconciles savoir-faire with functionality   (Photo: Instagram/Hermès )
Nadège Vanhee-Cybulski’s FW 21 outing reconciles savoir-faire with functionality   (Photo: Instagram/Hermès )
fashion

Addressing the post-pandemic sartorial needs

By Manish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:11 AM IST
What’s the role of a digital fashion showcase? Is it merely to put the clothing and accessories on the map? How can fashion help us connect with different cities and cultures in these challenging times? Hermès  AW 21 women’s collection provided lucid answers to all these questions in its live performance that played itself out in three powerful acts
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bollywood divas have lately been snapped wearing a lot of athleisure looks during their casual day outs. However, Disha Patani and Kiara Advani have taken things up a notch by wearing fun monotone comfy outfits and giving it a summery twist.(Varinder Chawla)
Bollywood divas have lately been snapped wearing a lot of athleisure looks during their casual day outs. However, Disha Patani and Kiara Advani have taken things up a notch by wearing fun monotone comfy outfits and giving it a summery twist.(Varinder Chawla)
fashion

Disha Patani and Kiara Advani make a strong case for bright-coloured athleisure

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 04:05 PM IST
  • Athleisure has made its way into our wardrobes and it is here to stay. Celebrities also love a good lounge wear set which they can wear at home and also run last minute errands in. However, Disha Patani and Kiara Advani are giving athleisure a summer twist with bright and bold colours and we love it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mouni Roy in bright red suit(Instagram/ imouniroy)
Mouni Roy in bright red suit(Instagram/ imouniroy)
fashion

Mouni Roy looks like a beautiful bride in 34k embroidered kurta and pants

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 02:40 PM IST
  • Mouni Roy recently shared images from a new photo shoot wearing a gorgeous bright red kurta, ijaar pants and bandhani dupatta. She looked like a dreamy dulhan in the images. All the brides-to-be take note.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chrissy Teigen dances to Bollywood song(Instagram/chrissyteigen and YouTube)
Chrissy Teigen dances to Bollywood song(Instagram/chrissyteigen and YouTube)
fashion

Chrissy Teigen dances to Varun Dhawan and Parineeti Chopra's Jaaneman Aah in NY

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:53 PM IST
  • Model and celebrity chef Chrissy Teigen made her desi fans extremely happy as she danced to the Varun Dhawan and Parineeti Chopra starrer Bollywood song Jaaneman Aah from the film Dishoom.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nora Fatehi slays in dresses(Instagram/norafatehi)
Nora Fatehi slays in dresses(Instagram/norafatehi)
fashion

From minis to evening gowns: Nora Fatehi's dress collection is like no one else

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:19 AM IST
  • Nora Fatehi has a collection of dresses that ranges from minis to everything you can think of. The fashionista, who is often snapped in a beautiful attire, loves a good dress and we always end up taking inspiration from her sartorial picks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dolce &amp; Gabbana has filed a defamation suit(Reuters)
Dolce & Gabbana has filed a defamation suit(Reuters)
fashion

Dolce&Gabbana filed a defamation suit in Italian court seeking USD 600 million

AP, Milan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 07:35 AM IST
  • The high-end fashion house Dolce&Gabbana had filed a defamation suit against an Instagram account in the Italian court in 2019 and are seeking USD 600 million in damages.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Pexels)
Representational Image(Pexels)
fashion

Coronavirus pandemic: Can the death of skinny jeans save retail?

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:58 PM IST
Shoppers are embracing looser styles of denim. This overdue fashion shift could be a bright spot for an industry reeling from the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut(Varinder Chawla)
Kangana Ranaut(Varinder Chawla)
fashion

Kangana Ranaut perfects Indian wear for Mumbai summers in pink-white cotton suit

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:39 PM IST
  • Kangana Ranaut looked radiant in a pink anarkali kurta with full, churidar sleeves, a white churidar and a self printed white dupatta. The Queen actor's look is perfect for the blazing heat of Mumbai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A selection of black outfits followed before Versace presented trouser suits, tops, dresses, skirts, jackets and handbags adorned in the Greca motif, in shades of brown, red and blue.(Reuters)
A selection of black outfits followed before Versace presented trouser suits, tops, dresses, skirts, jackets and handbags adorned in the Greca motif, in shades of brown, red and blue.(Reuters)
fashion

Graphic prints at Versace in off-calendar fashion presentation

Reuters, Milan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 06:12 PM IST
Italian fashion house Versace splashed graphic prints all over its designs for its fall line on Friday, unveiling the collection on its own time days after Milan Fashion Week wrapped.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor turns 24 (Instagram/ janhvikapoor)
Janhvi Kapoor turns 24 (Instagram/ janhvikapoor)
fashion

Happy Birthday Janhvi Kapoor: 11 times she was the queen of ethnic fashion, pics

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 04:20 PM IST
  • Janhvi Kapoor turned 24 today and in order to celebrate the day, we are taking a trip down memory lane and checking out the times she looked marvellous in ethnic attires.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cardi B and the doll designed by her(Instagram)
Cardi B and the doll designed by her(Instagram)
fashion

Cardi B faces backlash over doll likened after her, deactivates Twitter

By Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 01:32 PM IST
Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B has deactivated her Twitter account after facing intense backlash following the launch of her new doll.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Superstar Allu Arjun is celebrating his 10 year anniversary with wife Sneha Reddy. The dapper looking actor is known for his outfits and that is why we thought of taking a look at some of his most stunning moments.(Instagram/ alluarjunonline)
Superstar Allu Arjun is celebrating his 10 year anniversary with wife Sneha Reddy. The dapper looking actor is known for his outfits and that is why we thought of taking a look at some of his most stunning moments.(Instagram/ alluarjunonline)
fashion

Style king Allu Arjun looks dapper in every outfit, proof in pics

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 02:44 PM IST
  • Allu Arjun is celebrating his 10 year wedding anniversary with wife Sneha Reddy. The fashion icon can carry every style with the utmost comfort and these pictures are proof.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rap is emerging as a trend on campus with students wishing for colleges to have their own rap societies as part of the extra curricular activities in Delhi University.
Rap is emerging as a trend on campus with students wishing for colleges to have their own rap societies as part of the extra curricular activities in Delhi University.
fashion

Delhi University's emerging rap culture grips campus

By Aprajita Sharad
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 03:25 PM IST
Delhi University students are enjoying creating rap music amid the pandemic and wish for the university to have a rap society soon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gigi Hadid(Instagram)
Gigi Hadid(Instagram)
fashion

Gigi Hadid marks return to runway post baby Khai with red hair, blue lids

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 01:31 PM IST
Supermodel and Victoria's Secret angel Gigi Hadid and musician partner Zayn Malik welcomed daughter Khai around six months ago and now the 25-year-old model made her first major public appearance on the Versace runway. See pics and videos....
READ FULL STORY
Close
