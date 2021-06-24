Perks and perils of social media popularity: Viral sensations share views

Social media is often perceived as a double-edged sword. While it has given much fame and recognition to some, thus, changing their lives in the long run, the palpable toxicity prevalent at some of these platforms has also led to serious concerns.

The recent incident of life coming full circle for Baba ka Dhaba owner Kanta Prasad, who shot to fame overnight after a YouTuber made a video of his humble eatery in Delhi, has many talking about the different aspects of attaining social media fame.

Vipin Sahu went viral in 2019 for his iconic reaction mid-air while paragliding. (Instagram)

Vipin Sahu, the paragliding man who went viral in 2019 for his iconic reaction mid-air, says, his life did change for good after he attained fame through social media. “It brought me under limelight. Lots of people started recognising me. Wherever I would go, people would click pictures with me. I also got to be part of few TV shows and then got selected for Roadies, where I went up till the semi-final,” he shares, adding that his experiences have only been good.

As for the toxicity on social media, Sahu, a businessman from Noida, says, “It is unavoidable. There would always be some people who are not happy with you, and it depends on your mental strength and attitude as to how you deal with it.”

Meanwhile, Momin Saqib — who became an overnight sensation across borders because of the viral “Maro Mujhe Maro” video during the 2019 Cricket World Cup — says that the way he defines fame keeps it becoming overwhelming for him. “I don’t think I am famous. I think I just have way more friends now than I did prior to 2019,” he quips.

Momin Saqib became an overnight sensation across borders because of the viral “Maro Mujhe Maro” video during the 2019 Cricket World Cup. (Instagram)

Ask him about dealing with the growing followership on social media and he agrees that it comes with a responsibility. “I always took being in a position of influence very seriously. You have to ensure that your actions or words are only used to uplift and inspire others,” says Saqib, who was recently awarded the Commonwealth Covid-19 Hero by UK prime minister Boris Johnson.

He also believes that when the true power of social media is used correctly, it can create significant positive results. “There are people who’ve been motivated through my stories and posts. Social media can also be used to shed light on and raise voice against pressing societal issues, create awareness for meaningful causes and propel its users towards a positive change,” he opines.

But what happens if you became one of the most popular cricket memes of all time? Who better to answer it than Sarim Akhtar – the man who got captured looking displeased during a cricket match and his expressions with both his hands on the waist, were plastered across the social media landscapes?

Talking about how he dealt with it, Akhtar tells us, “I was getting lost of requests for selfies at the office and in the streets as well. My colleague started opening the meetings by introducing me as “Do you know he became a meme?” My wife and kids felt awkward when it happened in front of them... It all was very humbling and fun at the same time.”

Akhtar, an auditor in London, UK, says that while he never had an unpleasant experience, he admits that social media can be a tricky slope for some. “Sometimes a meme originates from an awkward situation. So, I guess people might make fun of the individuals in the meme. But I have not faced any such situation. On the contrary, majority of the messages I receive are people saying thank you for bringing smiles into their lives or saying that they use my image very often,” he shares, while adding that it was quite a surprise for him when recently the official handle of International Cricket Council (ICC) shared a clip of his expression on second anniversary of that match and captioned it, “Possibly the greatest #OnThisDay ever?”

So, this brings us to the most important question — whether social media popularity is a boon or bane? Saqib says, “I believe a major drawback of social media is trolling. People are ready to bash others without even considering that public figures are also humans with emotions. However, popularity and prominence, if utilised correctly, can have a significant contribution towards making this world a better place!”

Echoing similar views, Sahu adds, “Fame is temporary. Don’t let it drive you. The same people who have given you so much prominence can also bring you down. Staying humble and true to yourself is the mantra.”

