Pinterest predicts top 10 beauty and fashion trends that will be huge in 2024: Grandpacore, hot metallics, jazz and more

The past year of 2023 has seen a boom in experimentation in the ever-evolving fields of fashion and beauty, characterised by big trends such as Barbie core, the Y2K aesthetic, maximalism, oversized apparel and the ever-popular K-beauty. As we turn the page and embrace the New Year, anticipation is building for the unveiling of new trends in these ever-evolving spheres of style and glamour. To get a glimpse of what's on the horizon, we eagerly turn to Pinterest Predicts, an insightful annual report that delves into emerging trends in beauty, fashion, wellness and more. Drawing on the vast pool of data generated by 482 million monthly active users, this report offers early signals and a glimpse into the consumer trends expected to shape 2024. Scroll down to know more. (Also read: Year Ender 2023: From off-shoulder blouses to vibrant colour palettes; explore top 6 ethnic fashion trends of the year ) Pinterest predicts top 10 beauty and fashion trends that will be huge in 2024(Pinterest)

Pinterest's Top 10 Beauty and Fashion Trends

Blue Beauty

Blue Beauty is all about embracing different shades of blue in makeup, beauty, fashion and more.(Pinterest)

Makeup in aquamarine is back and better than before. Gen Z and Millennials will look for "pastel blue eyeshadow" and "blue glam makeup" in 2024 as they try to fit this 1960s mainstay into their contemporary beauty regimens. The best part? All skin tones appear spectacular in this shade of blue. Trending search terms included:

Blue eyeshadow aesthetic +65%

Fun blue nails +260%

Light blue prom make-up +70%

Aqua make-up look +100%

Blue quince make-up +85%

2. Make It Big

Taking up room? Love that for you. In 2024, accessories and beauty will grow bolder, bigger, and more animated. Gen Z and millennials will choose for over-the-top luxury and styles that fit their "fluffy hair" look. Everyone will have sculpture-inspired jewellery and extravagant accessories on their wish lists. Popular searches were:

Chunky hoops +45%

Big braids hairstyles +30%

Wavy perm men +50%

Sculptural jewellery +75%

Big bun +230%

3. Hot Metals

Hot Metal trend showcases the dazzling allure of metallic hues, infusing a sense of glamour and edgy sophistication into the fashion scene. (Pinterest/Instagram)

Bold chrome and cool silver tones are popular right now. In 2024, melty metallics will become more popular as individuals start wearing something a little more hardcore in place of their go-to neutrals. The heavy metal style is being driven by Generation Z and Millennials. Key search terms included:

Nail art metallic +295%

Aluminium furniture +45%

Silver necklaces layered +50%

Aluminium door design +70%

Metal corset +35%

4. Bow Stacking

Bow stacking trend refers to the practice of wearing multiple bow accessories simultaneously or layering bows in a creative and stylish way. (Pinterest)

In 2024, we will take a bow. The "bow stacking" trend will be embraced by millennials and Generation Z as they accessorize their jewellery, shoes, hair, and ensembles with this exquisite accent. In the New Year, everyone will have a bow, no matter how big or small. The top searches were:

Bow outfit +190%

Bow necklace +180%

Bow aesthetic +55%

Bow crochet +80%

Heels with bows +40%

5. Be Jelly

Jellyfish trend inspired by jellyfish will be huge in the coming year in beauty, fashion or home decor. (Pinterest)

It's jelly time; are you ready? In 2024, a complete aesthetic centred around your favourite invertebrate—jellyfish—will emerge, influencing everything from home décor to fashion to cosmetic ideas. This mushy aesthetic is being driven by Millennials and Gen Z. Trending searches consisted of:

Jellyfish haircut +615%

Jellyfish hat +220%

Jellyfish umbrella +195%

Blue jellyfish +155%

Jellyfish lamp +95%

6. Head to Glow

High-end skincare trends often involve cutting-edge ingredients, advanced technologies, and a focus on luxurious formulations. (Unsplash/pmv chamara)

Bodycare will be quite popular in 2024. Boomers and Gen Z will prioritize high-end lotions, at-home spa treatments, and plenty of SPF. Because taking care of your skin from the neck down merely reinforces the vital TLC. Key search terms were:

Sunscreen +75%

Body moisturiser aesthetic +245%

Spa aesthetic +60%

Body skincare routine +1,025%

Bodycare +845%

7. Jazz Revival

A "jazz revival" fashion trend is inspired by the distinctive styles of the jazz era, (Pinterest)

Millennials and Generation Z will switch from electronic sounds to something far more vintage in 2024—vintage jazz. Beyond just funk music, there's a growing trend in jazz-inspired attire, dimly lit events, and low-fi aesthetics. Be aware that the younger generation is borrowing this sultry appearance from the past and making it their own. Since everything that is ancient is actually fresh again. Trending search terms include:

Jazz aesthetic clothing +180%

Jazz bar outfit +75%

Jazz funk +75%

Piano jazz +105%

Jazz club outfit +65%

8. Making a Racket

In 2024, Millennials and Gen Z are making badminton a trend with popular searches like 'badminton outfits and more.(Pinterest)

We've heard from a little birdie that Millennials and Gen Z will be mad about badminton in 2024. In the upcoming year, searches for anything from "badminton outfit" to "playing badminton aesthetic" will be quite popular. Don't miss out on this racquet sport, which is exploding on Pinterest like a blowout. Key searches included:

Badminton racquet +80%

Badminton bag +105%

Badminton shoes +50%

Badminton outfit +80%

Playing badminton aesthetic +45%

9. Eclectic Grandpa

Eclectic Grandpa refers to a unique and eclectic style inspired by the fashion choices of grandfathers, combining vintage elements with contemporary flair.(Pinterest)

2024 fashion inspiration? Your grandfather! In 2024, Boomers and Gen Z will embrace "grandpa core" and add unique and timeless pieces to their outfits. Consider tailored apparel, stylish cardigans, and vintage streetwear, since the look of the coastal granny is so passé. Trending search terms were:

Customised denim jacket +355%

Eclectic clothing style +130%

Grandpa core +65%

Retro streetwear +55%

10. Give a Scrap

Upcycling breathes new life into old garments, reducing waste and promoting eco-friendly fashion.(File Photo)

What is thrown away by one is treasured by another. Upcycling will be popular in 2024, from repurposing fabric scraps to inventing dishes from leftovers. Boomers and Gen X will use whatever snips and shreds they can find to turn plain tees into fits that are exclusive to them. Additionally, by utilizing the remaining dough in the back of the refrigerator, they will support food sustainability. Just make sure not to waste it, whatever you do. Popular searches were:

Small scrap wood projects DIY +1,220%

Starter leftover recipes +165%

Craft work with waste material +140%

Zero-waste sewing patterns +80%

Scrap quilts patterns leftover fabric +80%