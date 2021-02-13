Plastic is fantastic even in 2021 

Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted sporting a pair of PVC heels and designer Masaba Gupta was seen in a faux leather pantsuit. A few weeks ago, Nora Fatehi was too seen in a sheen-inducing vinyl ensemble and designer Tarun Tahiliani’s recent campaign titled, Love & Relove features a sari teamed with a pair of statement-making vinyl boots. Latex made a major comeback over the last two years when Anthony Vaccarello at Saint Laurent and Olivier Rousteing at Balmain put it on the map with their crotch-led offerings. However, its femme fatale-ish appeal doesn’t seem to fade even in 2021 with designers like Lazo Schmidl showcasing it in his Fall Winter 21 menswear outing.

A model in a latex jumpsuit from LAZOSCHMIDL FW21 (Photo: Instagram/LAZOSCHMIDL)

Stylist Isha Bhansali shares that latex has two connotations - it either brings to mind the sensual appeal of the maximalist ‘80s or the empowering superhero vibe. “While the trend was big last year, this year it has made a comeback in vibrant colour variations. Now you can pick voluminous versions of it, if you want to play safe,” says Isha.

Designer Masaba Gupta in a faux leather ensemble (Photo: Instagram/MasabaGupta)

Stylist Isha Bhansali rocks a PVC top and pants (Photo: Instagram/IshaBhansali)

Fashion influencer Prerna Nigam says, “Being a leather designer myself, I have seen a downfall in the use of leather. People have become more aware and environment conscious. With a lot of unethical trade in the leather industry, the fair/ethical trade has been suppressed and the concept of vegan leather has come up. With people believing that animals shouldn’t be used for food or clothing, and people who object to cruelty towards animals and want an eco-friendly alternative instead then the choice seems obvious: leather is out and options like PVC and latex step in. Being public figures/celebrities not wanting to compromise on their style for their values is also what inspired them to switch to alternates of leather .They are willing to pay more for products that are ethical and sustainable.”

A model rocks a pair of PVC pants and blazers teamed with a sari (Photo: Instagram/TarunTahiliani)

She adds, “Big brands offering bags, shoes that look and feel almost exactly like real leather, without any of the associated guilt are the first choices. If celebrities dressing in latex have brought an awareness to the material and awakened some curiosity. From accentuating the curves to giving you a fierce bold look, lust for latex in the fashion Industry in undying.”

Fashion influencer Prerna Nigam rocks a faux leather bralette (Photo: Instagram/PrernaNigamOfficial)

Nigam shares some styling tips to rock PVC. “A faux leather short dress paired with a pair of ankle boots or thigh high boots, is the perfect way to rock a vegan or faux leather dress. As a statement piece, add textured boots (for example, croc print) and you will never fail to turn heads.It looks luxe and sophisticated while adding some super woman vibes. For an evening out, wear a faux leather mini dress with a silver metallic bomber jacket layered over it and offset it with a pair of ankle strap, open-toe heels. Add a black leather clutch bag into the mix to look even more elegant. Styling your faux leather trouser/legging is so much fun and it has to be one of the most versatile pieces in your wardrobe. A T-shirt and blazer are all you need to add for a sleek look with a black faux leather trouser. Another way you can try out leather trousers is by tucking them into knee-high boots. For the office look, a great way to do this is with a long blazer, cardigan or overcoat. And then pairing that with a longer tunic style top or a shirt with a few layers. For a sporty look, add a colorful turtleneck in a bright shade like electric yellow or orange. Just like faux leather trousers, faux leather bralette/ crop top is another multi styled piece in one’s wardrobe. Whether worn underneath a top/blazer and delicately revealed or above a shirt and in your face, this simple piece of garment can transform any outfit to feel fresh, stylish, and utterly exciting!”