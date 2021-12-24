Pranutan Bahl's halter-neck bandeau is the hottest upgrade to beachwear wardrobe

Giving us a crash course in styling a bandeau this week is Bollywood actor Pranutan Bahl whose orange halter-neck bandeau top is the hottest upgrade to beachwear wardrobe. Pool parties or beach outings never looked this sultry as Pranutan made jaws drop with her smoking hot look in the orange halter-neck bandeau top with a pair of blue denim shorts.

Taking to her social media handle recently, Pranutan shared a picture flaunting the sultry ensemble that set us yearning for balmy days and breezy beach getaways. The picture featured the actor donning a bow-shaped bandeau top that came in bright refreshing tangerine colour and with a loop front detail.

It sported a detachable halter strap along with removable foam bra cups for optional support and boning at the side seams for added lift. Panutan teamed it with a pair of blue denim shorts that came with a wrapped denim layer that tied on the side with an attached cloth belt.

Pulling back her luscious tresses into a high ponytail hairstyle, Pranutan accessorised her look only with a funky layered beaded necklace. Wearing a dab of peachy lipgloss, the diva amplified the glam quotient with a dewy makeup look that included rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes, coral tint eyeshadow and filled-in eyebrows.

Striking a sizlling pose for the camera, Pranutan set the Internet on fire and captioned her picture simply with a beach emoji. She was styled by celebrity fashion stylist Anisha Gandhi.

The bandeau top is credited to modern swimwear brand, Ookioh, that prides in pleasure-seeking lifestyle of the Edo Japan period, the famous Ukiyo-e woodblock prints that emerged from it and fabric sourced from an Italian mill that regenerates materials and turns them into dreamy, luxurious textiles. The tangerine bandeau top originally costs $50 or ₹3,746 approximately on their sustainable designer website.

Panutan Bahl's orange bandeau top from Ookioh (ookioh.com)

The French word ‘bandeau’ is commonly referred in the fashion world as a clothing that is usually worn over as a top and are similar to a tube top only narrower.

