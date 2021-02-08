Pre-fall 21 lines nod in favour of matching knits
Faced with the impossibility of a physical show amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, designers presented their Pre-fall 21 offerings in a series of digital films and artistically shot look books. If Virginie Viard at Chanel transported us to the 16th-century Château de Chenonceau in France, Alessandro Michele at Gucci collaborated with filmmaker Van Sant to create a miniseries streamed on a dedicated site. Emerging strong post the pandemic, Maria Grazia Chiuri at Dior presented an upbeat Pre-Fall comprising leopard coats and statement knits.
Designer Isha Rajpal of RoseRoom Couture opines that the matching knitwear is not only just the need of the hour, but makes your wardrobe so much cosier, without compromising on style. “Although this trend is reminiscent of the swinging ‘70s, it has been reinvented in the present times; largely popular with fashion bloggers and celebrities. Easy to accessorise, casual-yet-chic, your perfect choice for a day-out in Delhi winters, keeping you warm, and polished. The versatility of this outfit doesn’t fail to serve you the best, be it a business meeting or a casual lunch date with girls, just styling it right and you’re good to go,” says she.
If Viard’s matching knit set was inspired by gardens flanking the Chateau des Femmes and its tapestries, Michele’s take on knitted separates was rather graphic with a hint of logo mania. At Ferragamo, Paul Andrew showcased comfy knits radiating ease and comfort scoring high on longevity. If you’re sick of your work-from-home sweatsuits, these matching knits could be chic sartorial antidotes.
Designer Tanvi Sawlani of ZWAAN suggests a comfy knit dress with a matching loose fit sleeve cardigan paired with boots and a waist belt would be a perfect go to for Delhi winters. “It says comfy and classy in one glance. You can even just wear the dress if you’re planning a couch party at home with a book and some wine.”
