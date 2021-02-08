IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Pre-fall 21 lines nod in favour of matching knits
A model in a matching knit set by Virginie Viard in the label’s Pre-Fall 21 collection (Photo: Instagram/ChanelOfficial)
A model in a matching knit set by Virginie Viard in the label’s Pre-Fall 21 collection (Photo: Instagram/ChanelOfficial)
fashion

Pre-fall 21 lines nod in favour of matching knits

Designers present vibrant knitted twin-sets as chic alternatives to WFH sweats - ideal for Delhi’s nippy winters. 
READ FULL STORY
By Manish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 11:01 PM IST

Faced with the impossibility of a physical show amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, designers presented their Pre-fall 21 offerings in a series of digital films and artistically shot look books. If Virginie Viard at Chanel transported us to the 16th-century Château de Chenonceau in France, Alessandro Michele at Gucci collaborated with filmmaker Van Sant to create a miniseries streamed on a dedicated site. Emerging strong post the pandemic, Maria Grazia Chiuri at Dior presented an upbeat Pre-Fall comprising leopard coats and statement knits. 

A model in Pre-Fall 21 knits by Alessandro Michele (Photo: Instagram/Gucci)
A model in Pre-Fall 21 knits by Alessandro Michele (Photo: Instagram/Gucci)

Designer Isha Rajpal of RoseRoom Couture opines that the matching knitwear is not only just the need of the hour, but makes your wardrobe so much cosier, without compromising on style. “Although this trend is reminiscent of the swinging ‘70s, it has been reinvented in the present times; largely popular with fashion bloggers and celebrities. Easy to accessorise, casual-yet-chic, your perfect choice for a day-out in Delhi winters, keeping you warm, and polished. The versatility of this outfit doesn’t fail to serve you the best, be it a business meeting or a casual lunch date with girls, just styling it right and you’re good to go,” says she.

A knitted ensemble from Ferragamo’s Pre-Fall 21 collection (Photo: Instagram/PaulAndrewPrivate)
A knitted ensemble from Ferragamo’s Pre-Fall 21 collection (Photo: Instagram/PaulAndrewPrivate)

If Viard’s matching knit set was inspired by gardens flanking the Chateau des Femmes and its tapestries, Michele’s take on knitted separates was rather graphic with a hint of logo mania. At Ferragamo, Paul Andrew showcased comfy knits radiating ease and comfort scoring high on longevity. If you’re sick of your work-from-home sweatsuits, these matching knits could be chic sartorial antidotes. 

Designer Tanvi Sawlani of ZWAAN suggests a comfy knit dress with a matching loose fit sleeve cardigan paired with boots and a waist belt would be a perfect go to for Delhi winters. “It says comfy and classy in one glance. You can even just wear the dress if you’re planning a couch party at home with a book and some wine.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
A model in a matching knit set by Virginie Viard in the label’s Pre-Fall 21 collection (Photo: Instagram/ChanelOfficial)
A model in a matching knit set by Virginie Viard in the label’s Pre-Fall 21 collection (Photo: Instagram/ChanelOfficial)
fashion

Pre-fall 21 lines nod in favour of matching knits

By Manish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 11:01 PM IST
Designers present vibrant knitted twin-sets as chic alternatives to WFH sweats - ideal for Delhi’s nippy winters. 
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dorothy Perkins, Burton, Wallis stores to close as Boohoo buys them from Arcadia(Twitter/focus_mersey/futurechatham)
Dorothy Perkins, Burton, Wallis stores to close as Boohoo buys them from Arcadia(Twitter/focus_mersey/futurechatham)
fashion

Dorothy Perkins, Burton, Wallis stores to close as Boohoo buys them from Arcadia

Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:14 PM IST
UK store network of Dorothy Perkins, Burton and Wallis will close after the Boohoo deal as British online fashion retailer purchases the three brands for 25.2 million pounds from Arcadia
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kajol in <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30k outfit for Tribhanga promotions(Instagram/aasthasharma )
Kajol in 30k outfit for Tribhanga promotions(Instagram/aasthasharma )
fashion

Kajol adds a little edge to basic all-black look with quirky asymmetric jacket

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 12:31 PM IST
  • For the promotions of her recently released film, Tribhanga, Kajol wore a gorgeous asymmetric jacket that featured a unique print. The actor taught us how to dress like a boss babe with her attire.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shraddha Kapoor in <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>60k outfit
Shraddha Kapoor in 60k outfit
fashion

Shraddha Kapoor sets bridesmaids outfit goals in 60k kurti and skirt set

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 10:17 AM IST
  • For a friend's wedding, Shraddha Kapoor donned a beautiful cream and gold coloured kurti and skirt set that was adorned with intricate embroidery. The actor's attire is the perfect bridesmaid dress and we are bookmarking it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor(Instagram)
Janhvi Kapoor(Instagram)
fashion

Janhvi Kapoor shines bright in metallic silver gown for latest photoshoot

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 09:44 PM IST
Janhvi Kapoor wore a silver metallic gown with a thigh high slit which is a piece by Maison Met the label by designer Mety Choa.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Yami Gautam gives her own sultry twists to Boho jumpsuit, shirt-blazer dresses(Instagram/zunailimalik/salechav)
Yami Gautam gives her own sultry twists to Boho jumpsuit, shirt-blazer dresses(Instagram/zunailimalik/salechav)
fashion

Yami Gautam gives her own sultry twists to Boho jumpsuit, shirt-blazer dresses

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 06:29 PM IST
  • Yami Gautam takes the Internet by storm with sizzling pictures from latest photoshoot as she goes bold in shirt and blazer dresses by Indian fashion designers or slays the chic look in Boho jumpsuits, corset-skirt set and we are in awe as we take fashion cues
READ FULL STORY
Close
Genelia D’Souza's sensuous draping in gold cocktail gown stuns Riteish Deshmukh(Instagram/geneliad)
Genelia D’Souza's sensuous draping in gold cocktail gown stuns Riteish Deshmukh(Instagram/geneliad)
fashion

Genelia D’Souza's sensuous draping in gold cocktail gown stuns Riteish Deshmukh

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 03:22 PM IST
  • Blending glee and excitement of modern India, Genelia D’Souza recently stunned in an off-shoulder golden cocktail gown and Riteish Deshmukh joined the fan brigade to swoon over her smoking hot look at his mushy best
READ FULL STORY
Close
The actor rocks embellished sporty separates by Namrata Joshipura (Photo: Instagram/SaraAliKhan)
The actor rocks embellished sporty separates by Namrata Joshipura (Photo: Instagram/SaraAliKhan)
fashion

Chic co-ords for Bollywood glamazons

By Manish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 02:48 PM IST
Co-ords or the matching coordinates were the key trend in 2020, but going by the pap shots pouring into our inbox, the trend refuses to die down even in 2021
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alia Bhatt in the Maldives with friends(Instagram/aliaabhatt )
Alia Bhatt in the Maldives with friends(Instagram/aliaabhatt )
fashion

Alia Bhatt is the most gorgeous island girl in 17k rainbow striped bikini

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 02:48 PM IST
  • Alia Bhatt is currently vacationing in the Maldives with her friends and she took to her social media to post images of herself in a stunning rainbow striped bandeau bikini.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Katrina Kaif channels her inner mermaid in a Falguni Shane Peacock creation (Photo: Instagram/ThePeacockMagazine)
Katrina Kaif channels her inner mermaid in a Falguni Shane Peacock creation (Photo: Instagram/ThePeacockMagazine)
fashion

Bollywood embraces thigh-high slit

By Manish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 02:40 PM IST
In the last fortnight, Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi - opted for edgy thigh-high slit gowns in black
READ FULL STORY
Close
Malaika Arora in monotone lehenga(Instagram/ manekaharisinghani)
Malaika Arora in monotone lehenga(Instagram/ manekaharisinghani)
fashion

Malaika Arora takes traditional clothing up a notch in 2 lakh ruffled lehenga

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 10:46 AM IST
  • Malaika Arora made our jaws touch the floor as the actor stepped out in a monotone ruffled modern lehenga for a recent event. She is the original fashionista, and there is no denying that.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Swara Bhasker(Instagram)
Swara Bhasker(Instagram)
fashion

Swara Bhasker exudes boss lady vibes in Suket Dhir pantsuit

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:51 PM IST
Swara Bhasker, who has been in the midst of several social media feuds (in regards to her views on the farmers protests), recently took to her Instagram to share a few glamourous looks perfect for the winter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gauahar Khan in <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5k dress(Instagram/ gauaharkhan)
Gauahar Khan in 5k dress(Instagram/ gauaharkhan)
fashion

New bride Gauahar Khan shows why well-fitted dresses are a must-have

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 03:40 PM IST
  • Gauahar Khan recently declared her love for a well-fitted dress on social media. The actor shared images of herself wearing a quirky knee-length dress worth 5k teamed with minimal accessories and we are taking notes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Happy Birthday Nora Fatehi(Instagram/norafatehi)
Happy Birthday Nora Fatehi(Instagram/norafatehi)
fashion

Happy birthday Nora Fatehi: Style evolution of the actor over years, in pics

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 01:41 PM IST
  • Nora Fatehi turned 29 today and in order to celebrate her birthday, we are taking a trip down the memory lane and checking out some of her sartorial moments that made headlines.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra in <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>60k top(Instagram/ priyankachopra)
Priyanka Chopra in 60k top(Instagram/ priyankachopra)
fashion

Priyanka Chopra in 60k blouse and lowers shows how to do an all-black look

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 10:08 AM IST
  • For a recent shoot, Priyanka Chopra opted to wear an OTT black silk blouse which she teamed with a matching lower. The Miss World 2000 taught us the correct way to do an all-black look with her ensemble.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP