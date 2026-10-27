Preity Zinta looks divine at 51 in three elegant looks featuring jewellery from her own label

For the ultimate editorial moment, Preity was framed by an architectural black pleated cape-hat hybrid that encircled her face. With soft curls cascading over her eye, fluttery lashes, and statement gold-and-diamond stud earrings, this frame was pure high art.

Serving classic siren energy, Preity Zinta slayed in a strapless black velvet gown with a sweetheart neckline and a dramatic front slit. The dress featured three sparkling crystal bow buckles stacked along the front. She paired it with cascading diamond necklaces, matching drop earrings, a chunky bracelet and rings.

The internet is, predictably, in a full meltdown. Fans flooded the comments section of L'Officiel Arabia's October 26 Instagram post with comments like "My all-time favourite," and "Beautiful," while actor Manisha Koirala dropped a string of fire emojis. Once you see the looks, you'll get why.

Preity Zinta's new photoshoot offers a reminder of her enduring star power. The actor, IPL co-owner — Punjab Kings — mom of twins, and luxury jewellery founder is 51 and thriving. She just fronted a stunning new editorial for L'Officiel Arabia, spotlighting her brand Jacarti, which is all about Indian craftsmanship and modern elegance. Also read | Preity Zinta just dropped her honest wedding jewellery advice and every bride needs to hear it

‘I think style comes when you stop trying too hard’ Beyond the stunning visuals, Preity opened up during the interview about her evolving connection with fashion, beauty, and identity. When asked how her relationship with her sense of self and style has changed over the years in the public eye, Preity shared: "I think that initially our ideas of beauty and fashion are often a form of exploration. We understand ourselves partly through the way others see us and through the identities we are still discovering."

She added, "But with time, as you become more comfortable with who you are, you begin to realise that what feels authentically you will always be the most beautiful. I enjoy fashion because it allows me to express myself rather than define me. I am drawn to things that feel authentic and effortless, and for me beauty has so much to do with confidence and energy. Ultimately, I think style comes when you stop trying too hard and understand what genuinely makes you feel like yourself."

Honestly, that's the vibe this entire photoshoot is giving. Effortless, confident, and so Preity.