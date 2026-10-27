Preity Zinta looks divine at 51 in three elegant looks featuring jewellery from her own label
Preity Zinta just served velvet, sequins, emeralds and diamonds in new pictures and wowed with every single look – don't miss the Jacarti jewellery.
Preity Zinta's new photoshoot offers a reminder of her enduring star power. The actor, IPL co-owner — Punjab Kings — mom of twins, and luxury jewellery founder is 51 and thriving. She just fronted a stunning new editorial for L'Officiel Arabia, spotlighting her brand Jacarti, which is all about Indian craftsmanship and modern elegance. Also read | Preity Zinta just dropped her honest wedding jewellery advice and every bride needs to hear it
The internet is, predictably, in a full meltdown. Fans flooded the comments section of L'Officiel Arabia's October 26 Instagram post with comments like "My all-time favourite," and "Beautiful," while actor Manisha Koirala dropped a string of fire emojis. Once you see the looks, you'll get why.
Look 1: Old Hollywood glamour
Serving classic siren energy, Preity Zinta slayed in a strapless black velvet gown with a sweetheart neckline and a dramatic front slit. The dress featured three sparkling crystal bow buckles stacked along the front. She paired it with cascading diamond necklaces, matching drop earrings, a chunky bracelet and rings.
Look 2: High-octane sparkle
Preity pivoted to shimmering drama in a strapless, floor-length sequined dress. The metallic ensemble featured subtle blue floral embroidery. With her hair sleekly pulled back into a sharp updo, her emerald choker necklace, dangling emerald earrings, and matching bracelet took centre stage.
In breathtaking close-ups, the actor highlighted her features with subtle winged eyeliner, shimmery eyeshadow, and a soft pink lip. Holding her hands to her head, she showed off a chunky emerald-and-diamond ring alongside a stacked emerald cuff.
Look 3: Mysterious high-fashion drama
For the ultimate editorial moment, Preity was framed by an architectural black pleated cape-hat hybrid that encircled her face. With soft curls cascading over her eye, fluttery lashes, and statement gold-and-diamond stud earrings, this frame was pure high art.
‘I think style comes when you stop trying too hard’
Beyond the stunning visuals, Preity opened up during the interview about her evolving connection with fashion, beauty, and identity. When asked how her relationship with her sense of self and style has changed over the years in the public eye, Preity shared: "I think that initially our ideas of beauty and fashion are often a form of exploration. We understand ourselves partly through the way others see us and through the identities we are still discovering."
She added, "But with time, as you become more comfortable with who you are, you begin to realise that what feels authentically you will always be the most beautiful. I enjoy fashion because it allows me to express myself rather than define me. I am drawn to things that feel authentic and effortless, and for me beauty has so much to do with confidence and energy. Ultimately, I think style comes when you stop trying too hard and understand what genuinely makes you feel like yourself."
Honestly, that's the vibe this entire photoshoot is giving. Effortless, confident, and so Preity.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.