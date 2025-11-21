Price drop on stylish watches: Fossil, Citizen, Coach and more; Premium timepieces now easier to own
Published on: Nov 21, 2025 01:03 pm IST
Major price drops across premium watch brands make it the perfect time to invest in stylish timepieces for everyday and occasion wear.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Invicta Analog Blue Dial Mens Watch-30092 View Details
|
₹15,750
|
|
|
Fossil Stainless Steel Fenmore Analog Black Dial Mens Watch-Bq2365 View Details
|
₹10,147
|
|
|
Fossil Decker Brown Watch Ch2885 - Chronograph, Men, Leather View Details
|
₹8,047
|
|
|
Fossil Analog Black Dial Mens Watch-FS5164 View Details
|
₹8,997
|
|
|
Mathey-Tissot Swiss Made Classic Watch for Men - H7917AS View Details
|
₹11,000
|
|
|
Coach Grand Qtz Basic Grey Dial Womens Watch|Stainless Steel Material|Grey Color Band - 14502924 View Details
|
₹14,147
|
|
|
Invicta Specialty Quartz Silver Dial Analog Watch for - Men 29378 View Details
|
₹12,900
|
|
|
Citizen Stainless Steel Analog Gray Dial Men Watch-Nj0154-80H, Black Band View Details
|
₹37,710
|
|
View More Products