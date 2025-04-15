Menu Explore
Priyanka Chopra glams up her simple fit for family outing with Nick Jonas with a massive diamond ring! Pics

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi
Apr 15, 2025 03:38 PM IST

Priyanka Chopra stepped out in New York with Nick Jonas and her family. She wore a chic athleisure look, styled with a blinding diamond ring.

Priyanka Chopra stepped out in New York with Nick Jonas to enjoy a family outing. The couple was seen at a park in New York with their family members, including Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra, Nick's fatherr Kevin Jonas Sr., and others. Priyanka chose a simple athleisure fit for the occasion.

Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas during an outing in New York. (Instagram/@jerryxmimi)
Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas during an outing in New York. (Instagram/@jerryxmimi)

Also Read | Rasha Thadani in cherry red dress parties with her gang; leaves the internet swooning with sultry look. Pics

Comfy fashion can be stylish, too!

The athleisure ensemble Priyanka Chopra wore for the family outing combines style and comfort seamlessly, creating a chic and stylish look - which is perfect for running errands, getting your daily coffee, or meeting friends for brunch. The ensemble features a grey cropped blouse, matching pants, and a beige jacket accessorised with minimal additions. Let's decode the outfit.

What did Priyanka Chopra wear?

The grey cropped Polo top features a collared neckline, button closures on the front, and a fitted silhouette. As for the pants, they have a high-rise waist, a flared relaxed fitting, and an ankle-length hem. Priyanka layered the co-ord athleisure fit with a beige puffer jacket. It has a collared neckline, an open front, full-length sleeves, cinched elastic hem, side pockets, and a drop-shoulder design.

The massive ring!

Priyanka accessorised the fit with a white and blue baseball cap, a dainty layered gold neck chain, diamond hoop earrings, a pearl ring, nerdy square-framed glasses, a mini shoulder bag, grey-and-white shoes from New Balance, and a Chanel gold chain phonecase. Meanwhile, the massive diamond ring on her ring finger became the highlight, adding a heavy dose of luxury to the simple look.

As for Nick, he complemented his wife in a knitted blue sweater featuring a crew neckline, full-length sleeves, and ribbed trims. He completed the outfit with black denim jeans, a black sleeveless puffer jacket, Chelsea boots, a trimmed beard, and a backswept hairdo.

