Priyanka Chopra glams up her simple fit for family outing with Nick Jonas with a massive diamond ring! Pics
Priyanka Chopra stepped out in New York with Nick Jonas and her family. She wore a chic athleisure look, styled with a blinding diamond ring.
Priyanka Chopra stepped out in New York with Nick Jonas to enjoy a family outing. The couple was seen at a park in New York with their family members, including Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra, Nick's fatherr Kevin Jonas Sr., and others. Priyanka chose a simple athleisure fit for the occasion.
Also Read | Rasha Thadani in cherry red dress parties with her gang; leaves the internet swooning with sultry look. Pics
Comfy fashion can be stylish, too!
The athleisure ensemble Priyanka Chopra wore for the family outing combines style and comfort seamlessly, creating a chic and stylish look - which is perfect for running errands, getting your daily coffee, or meeting friends for brunch. The ensemble features a grey cropped blouse, matching pants, and a beige jacket accessorised with minimal additions. Let's decode the outfit.
What did Priyanka Chopra wear?
The grey cropped Polo top features a collared neckline, button closures on the front, and a fitted silhouette. As for the pants, they have a high-rise waist, a flared relaxed fitting, and an ankle-length hem. Priyanka layered the co-ord athleisure fit with a beige puffer jacket. It has a collared neckline, an open front, full-length sleeves, cinched elastic hem, side pockets, and a drop-shoulder design.
The massive ring!
Priyanka accessorised the fit with a white and blue baseball cap, a dainty layered gold neck chain, diamond hoop earrings, a pearl ring, nerdy square-framed glasses, a mini shoulder bag, grey-and-white shoes from New Balance, and a Chanel gold chain phonecase. Meanwhile, the massive diamond ring on her ring finger became the highlight, adding a heavy dose of luxury to the simple look.
As for Nick, he complemented his wife in a knitted blue sweater featuring a crew neckline, full-length sleeves, and ribbed trims. He completed the outfit with black denim jeans, a black sleeveless puffer jacket, Chelsea boots, a trimmed beard, and a backswept hairdo.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.