Priyanka Chopra serves comfortable elegance as she returns to India in ultimate winter fit

Priyanka Chopra is back in India, and how! The paparazzi clicked the actor on Thursday evening outside the airport as she arrived in Hyderabad. Reportedly, the actor is in the city for a potential announcement of her next Indian film. She opted for an ultimate cosy outfit at the airport. Let's decode her OOTD. Priyanka Chopra arrived in Hyderabad dressed in a cosy, ultimate winter look.

Priyanka Chopra's ultimate cosy winter outfit

Priyanka served comfortable elegance as she landed in Hyderabad, India. The paparazzi video shows Priyanka walking towards her vehicle with her bodyguards. The actor wore an all-brown ensemble, which is the ultimate cosy fit for your winter wardrobe. You can wear it for your daily coffee runs, shopping, brunch dates, or lunch outings with your friends or partner.

Priyanka's all-brown OOTD features a sweatshirt with a hoodie, full-length sleeves, a drop shoulder design, a relaxed fit, cinched cuffs and hem, pockets on the front, and drawstring attachment on the round neckline. She matched the top with brown jogger pants featuring a mid-rise waist, a baggy fitting, and side pockets.

She wore the ensemble with minimal and matching accessories, including chunky brown sneakers, nerdy glasses, a beige-coloured baseball cap, and rings. With her hair left loose, she chose a minimal, no-makeup makeup look to fly down to Hyderabad from the US.

How did the fans react?

Priyanka's fans showered the actor with love in the comments. One user wrote, “Confidence in that walk is 🔥🔥🔥.” Another commented, “So excited for her 😍👏.” A comment read, “Always a stunner.”

About Priyanka's new project

Baahubali and RRR director SS Rajamouli is reportedly going to cast Priyanka in his upcoming project that also stars Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu. The film could mark Priyanka's return to not only Indian cinema but also Telugu cinema. She was last seen in P Ravi Shankar's 2002 romantic drama Apuroopam 23 years ago.