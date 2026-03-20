'Proud transwoman' stuns internet with mind-blowing style makeover: From 'no dressing sense to wow' transformation
Ashna Tyagi is challenging societal norms and proving style is about feeling comfortable in one's own skin – her before-and-after photos and videos are proof.
In a world that often demands conformity, Ashna Tyagi is choosing to live out loud. The self-described 'proud transwoman' has captured the hearts of thousands on social media by sharing her raw, 'unfiltered' journey. On December 8, 2025, she posted an Instagram Reels that documents a dramatic style evolution that is about much more than just clothes. Also read | This fashion content creator styles clothes that suit ‘real’ bodies
Embracing the past to celebrate the present
The video montage begins with a candid look at Ashna’s past. Using self-deprecating humour, she labels her younger self as having 'no dressing sense', showing clips of a skinny jeans and mismatched shirt combo paired with a basic hairstyle.
While the caption — including terms like 'gawar (uneducated)' — reflect the harsh societal judgments she may have faced or felt, the 'after' transition serves as a powerful rebuttal. The video quickly shifts to the present, revealing a confident Ashna sporting a series of chic, modern ensembles, from sleek black crop tops to trendy high-waisted trousers and stylish blazers.
Take a look:
A wave of social media support
The transition isn't just a makeover; it’s a public 'coming home' to herself. Despite the vulnerability required to post such personal 'before' footage, the internet has responded with an overwhelming wave of positivity. The comments section of Ashna's post was a sanctuary of encouragement.
"Go girl," wrote one supportive follower. "Didn’t expect that, but wow," another Instagram user commented, stunned by the transformation. "You look beautiful. God bless," read a popular sentiment, echoing the general warmth of the comments.
Braving judgement, one post at a time
Ashna’s journey highlights the unique challenges the trans community faces in navigating public spaces and personal style. By documenting her evolution, she isn't just showing off a new wardrobe — she is challenging the status quo and proving that 'dressing sense' is often just a reflection of how comfortable one feels in their own skin. In her case, the best accessory isn't the jewellery or the jacket — it’s the unapologetic confidence she now wears every day.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More
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