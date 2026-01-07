Quarter zips are back and they’re running winter 2026: Simple tips to style them

Once upon a time, the quarter zip lived a very predictable life. It showed up to corporate offsites, survived aggressively cold office air-conditioning, and was usually paired with chinos and “safe” shoes. Cut to winter 2026, and the quarter zip has pulled off one of fashion’s most surprising comebacks. What was once considered practical, even boring, is now a key player in stylish winter wardrobes. Quarter zips and how to style them(Pinterest)

From office essential to street-style favourite

Quarter zips have been reclaimed by younger dressers who know how to style comfort without sacrificing edge. Paired with relaxed denim, tailored trousers, or even leather pants, the quarter zip no longer reads “corporate casual". It reads intentional, confident, and modern. This revival proves a familiar fashion truth that give a classic the right styling, and it instantly feels new again.

Why the quarter zip works

The magic of the quarter zip lies in its balance. It sits comfortably between structured and relaxed, making it more polished than a hoodie but far less formal than a full sweater-and-shirt combination. The zip detail adds flexibility; zipped up, it looks clean and sharp; slightly open, it feels effortless and laid-back. It’s also ideal for winter, when layering becomes a daily necessity. Quarter zips adapt easily without looking bulky or overthought.

Runways, celebrities, and quiet luxury

Luxury brands have quietly embraced the quarter zip, styling them with tailored coats, wide-leg trousers, and premium footwear. Cashmere and fine wool versions layered under blazers have become a recurring runway look, reinforcing their place in the “quiet luxury” aesthetic.

Celebrities have followed suit, wearing quarter zips as off-duty staples. Coffee runs, airport outfits, casual dinners, these pieces show up everywhere, styled simply and worn with confidence.

The fabric and colour upgrade:

Today’s quarter zips aren’t limited to basic cotton blends. Plush fleece works for casual wear, while merino wool and cashmere elevate the piece for smarter settings. Texture plays a big role too such as ribbed knits and brushed finishes instantly make the garment feel considered.

Colour-wise, neutrals still dominate including cream, navy, grey, camel. But winter 2026 is also seeing deeper shades like burgundy, forest green, and charcoal blue step into the spotlight.

How to style quarter zips?

Control the zip: Fully zipped looks sharp; slightly unzipped feels relaxed. Avoid halfway confusion.

Layer with intention: Wear them under coats or blazers, or over crisp tees and shirts.

Balance proportions: Boxy fits pair best with tailored or straight-leg bottoms.

Match fabric to mood: Fleece for weekends, wool or cashmere for work or dinners.

Keep accessories simple: Clean shoes and minimal extras let the piece speak.

Quarter zips have earned their place as winter essentials, not because they’re trendy, but because they make sense. Once a corporate classic, now a fashion-forward staple, the quarter zip proves that sometimes the smartest pieces are the ones that evolve quietly.

