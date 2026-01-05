Deepika Padukone: 5 iconic Bollywood looks that defined the birthday girl's fashion journey

Deepika Padukone’s Bollywood fashion journey has always felt effortless yet intentional. Her on-screen looks simply settle into memory. On her 40th birthday, it feels only right to revisit the Bollywood looks that shaped her image and continue to influence how leading women are styled in Hindi cinema. Deepika Padukone's top 5 Bollywood looks(Pinterest)

Deepika Padukone's 5 iconic Bollywood looks:

Om Shanti Om: The dreamy debut

Deepika Padukone in Om Shanti Om(Pinterest)

Deepika’s introduction as Shantipriya was soft, romantic, and instantly iconic. Flowing suits, pastel hues, and classic eyeliner created a look rooted in old-school Bollywood glamour. Everything about it felt gentle and timeless, setting the tone for the kind of leading lady she would become.

Recreate the look:

Opt for a churidar in pastel or ivory shades with minimal embroidery. Keep the makeup classic with winged eyeliner, kohl-rimmed eyes, and soft pink lips. Loose curls and traditional jhumkas complete the look.

Chennai Express: Tradition with confidence

Deepika Padukone in Chennai Express(Pinterest)

In Chennai Express, Deepika fully embraced traditional South Indian styling. Rich silk sarees, temple jewellery, and bold bindis defined Meenamma’s look. What made it memorable was its confidence and the fact that it didn’t try to modernise tradition but instead owned it unapologetically.

Recreate the look:

Choose a vibrant Kanjeevaram or silk saree with a contrasting border. Pair it with a fitted blouse, gold jewellery, and a statement bindi. Keep the hair braided or neatly tied and let the eyes do the talking.

Cocktail: The modern girl era

Deepika Padukone in Cocktail(Pinterest)

Veronica’s wardrobe marked a major shift in Bollywood fashion. It was contemporary, relaxed, and unapologetically stylish. The clothes felt real and relatable, dresses you could imagine wearing, not costumes created for the screen.

Recreate the look:

Lean into bodycon dresses, relaxed silhouettes, and neutral tones. Keep the styling effortless with minimal accessories, natural makeup, and hair that looks slightly undone rather than overly styled.

Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani: Romance in simplicity

Deepika Padukone in Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani(Pinterest)

Naina’s outfits in Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani made simplicity aspirational. Soft dresses, florals, and gentle drapes created a romantic aesthetic that felt approachable and emotional rather than dramatic.

Recreate the look:

Pick lightweight dresses in pastel shades or floral prints. Pair them with flats or tie-ups. Keep makeup soft with rosy cheeks, subtle eyeliner, and natural lips.

Bajirao Mastani: Royal elegance

Deepika Padukone in Bajirao Mastani (Pinterest)

As Mastani, Deepika embodied regal strength. Her wardrobe was rich, detailed, and emotionally charged, with every outfit contributing to the character’s depth. It remains one of Bollywood’s most visually powerful costume moments.

Recreate the look:

Choose deep jewel tones like maroon or emerald in lehengas or anarkalis. Add statement jewellery, keep makeup defined but balanced, and style the hair in a low bun or soft waves for drama.

What connects all these looks is intention. Deepika Padukone’s Bollywood style has always been rooted in character, not excess. On her birthday, these fashion moments remind us why her on-screen presence continues to feel timeless rather than trend-led.

