Radhika Merchant is a vision in captivating bejewelled top, black skirt, simple emerald earrings. See pics of new look

Another day, another Radhika Merchant look, styled to perfection. Radhika, who is married to billionaire heir Anant Ambani, was seen in an Anamika Khanna look that masterfully paired a traditional-style, heavily embroidered blouse with a sleek, modern black skirt, creating a chic, high-fashion look. Also read | Radhika Merchant, Shloka Mehta steal the show in bold red and black gowns at Bads of Bollywood red carpet premiere: Pics Radhika Merchant's accessories and beauty choices complemented the outfit perfectly. (Instagram/ anamikakhanna.in)

All about Radhika Merchant's stunning outfit

The fashion designer took to Instagram on November 29 and shared photos of Radhika, writing, “Radhika Ambani wearing custom jewelled Anamika Khanna full look.”

Radhika's striking, heavy, embellished top, with intricate silver applique, beadwork, and pearl detailing, created a layered, almost sculpted texture. It featured a deep neckline and delicate spaghetti straps with embellishments on the shoulders, giving it a couture feel. The top was paired with a long, high-waisted skirt, providing a sharp contrast to the top's heavy texture.

Take a closer look at Radhika's Anamika Khanna ensemble that attracted comments like ‘stunning’, ‘gorgeous’ and ‘stylish’ in the comments section of the designer's post:

Her accessories and beauty choices added to the look’s intensity

Radhika's hair was pulled back and worn straight in a low ponytail. The makeup was polished and natural-looking, with a focus on kohl-rimmed eyes and a soft, nude lip, maintaining elegance without competing with the outfit's sparkle. Her makeup complemented the silver tones of her top and added to the overall avant-garde feel of the look.

She kept accessories minimal, letting the outfit speak volumes, and opted for simple, pointed black heels to elongate her frame without distracting from the outfit’s details. The jewellery was also simple to let the ornate top take centrestage – Radhika sported emerald green stud earrings, which provided a beautiful pop of colour against the monochromatic outfit and her skin tone.