Radhika Merchant keeps it simple in green suit as she performs Ganga puja with Anant Ambani in Haridwar’s Har Ki Pauri

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani visited Haridwar's iconic Har Ki Pauri on Sunday, where they took part in the sacred Ganga pujan alongside the purohits of the Ganga Sabha. For the spiritual outing, the Ambanis' choti bahu swapped her usual glam and couture ensembles for a simple yet elegant ethnic look, proving that style doesn't always require extravagance. Let's take a closer look at what she wore. (Also read: Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta shine in traditional Indian prints during visit to Parmarth Niketan in Rishikesh. See pics ) Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani embrace simplicity in traditional attire. (File photo)

Decoding Radhika Merchant's simple ethnic look

Radhika opted for a serene cyan-green suit that exuded simplicity and elegance. The kurta featured a flattering V-neckline, long sleeves, and a flared silhouette, adding to its relaxed yet graceful appeal. The soft cotton fabric was adorned with intricate floral embroidery that spread across the entire suit, bringing in a touch of femininity. To complete her ensemble, Radhika paired the kurta with a matching dupatta, which boasted embroidered borders and straight-fit pants.

Radhika kept her makeup minimal, opting for a bare-faced glow. Her luscious tresses were left loose in a middle partition, cascading effortlessly over her shoulders.

Anant Ambani, on the other hand, chose a classic navy blue kurta featuring a collared neckline, folded sleeves, and a relaxed fit. He paired it with matching pants, while his long, swept-back hair and full beard added to his signature look.

Together, the Ambani couple embraced simplicity, proving that style doesn't always come wrapped in luxury.

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, is a business executive at Reliance Industries. In July 2024, he tied the knot with Radhika Merchant, the youngest daughter of Viren and Shaila Merchant. Their grand three-day wedding celebration was nothing short of spectacular, drawing a star-studded guest list that included global celebrities, Hollywood icons, political leaders, and esteemed dignitaries from across the world.