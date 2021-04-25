Rakul Preet Singh demands attention of a ‘queen’ in dramatic cape sleeves

Putting her best fashion feet forward, South sensation Rakul Preet Singh is taking the promotions of her upcoming movie, Sardar Ka Grandson, in her stride and the fashion police is impressed. Demanding the attention of a “queen”, Rakul sets boss lady vibes soaring higher at the recent promotions stint with her strong and sartorial colour blocking case.

Taking to her social media handle, Rakul gave fans a glimpse of her photoshoot as she shared a slew of pictures before dazzling the trailer launch. The pictures featured the diva donning a hot pink pink single shoulder top that came with a massive bow on her shoulder and trailed behind her as a dramatic cape.

The dramatic cape sleeves were teamed the look with a pair of fitted black pants and Rakul completed her attire with a pair of nude toned heels. Pulling back her mid-parted sleek hair into a low bun, the actor accessorised her look with a pair of hoop earrings from Eurumme and finger rings from Misho.

Wearing a dab of luscious pink lipstick that matched her eye shadow tint, Rakul amplified the glam quotient with highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. Striking elegant poses for the camera in the edgy look, Rakul captioned the pictures, “You are not a little princess, you are your own goddam queen (sic).”

The ensemble is credited to Lebanese fashion designer Dalida Ayach’s eponymous fashion label that boasts of easy, elegant texture-rich wardrobe essentials designed for the woman that doesn’t want to choose between style and comfort. Rakul Preet Singh was styled by fashion stylists and consultants Anshika Verma and Anisha Maheshwari.

