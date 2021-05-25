Rakul Preet slays uber-flattering style in quirky avocado crop top, yellow pants

When not pushing fans towards a fitter lifestyle with a sneak-peek into her workout sessions or spilling the beans on easy DIY beauty tips, actor Rakul Preet Singh is engaged in raising the bar of fashion goals especially this week as she promotes her latest Bollywood flick ‘Sardar Ka Grandson’ opposite actor Arjun Kapoor. During a recent promotional stint for Sardar Ka Grandson, Rakul oozed oomph with a fresh pop of summery hues in a quirky avocado crop top, a pair of yellow pants and a pair of neon orange heels and we are marking it as a fashion goal for this season.

Inspiring our summer closet with her fresh style, Rakul’s sartorial pictures are currently breaking the Internet and we are not complaining. Amping up the hotness quotient, the diva was featured donning a white base crop top which was knotted above her waist and sported avocados printed all over.

The baggy half-sleeve crop top from Moonstruck featured a plunging neckline and was teamed with a pair of yellow pants from Appapop that were made from polycotton and together flaunted a waistline to die for. Completing her attire with a pair of neon orange heels, Rakul accessorised her look with a delicate Erté necklace that came with tiny trinkets from minimalistic jewellery label - One Nought One One, a herringbone choker and link rings from Ineze.

Letting her mid-parted soft tresses down her shoulders, Rakul amplified the glam quotient with a dab of pink lipstick, kohl-lined eyes, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. Standing in a gallery of potted plants with sunlight seeping through the leaves, Rakul struck sultry poses for the camera and fashionistas were on frenzy.

The ensemble delivers an uber-flattering style along with comfort and promises to make a quirky, contemporary and vintage statement on a brunch with your best friends. Rakul Preet Singh was styled by celebrity fashion stylist Anshika Verma.

