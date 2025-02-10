Ram Charan's ₹2 crore watch has unique puzzle design, combines classic with a touch of whimsy and fun: Check details
Ram Charan's watch features a dial designed to resemble a jigsaw puzzle, with turquoise blue, red, fuchsia, orange, green, and yellow pieces.
Telugu actor Ram Charan wore a watch from the Swiss brand, Rolex, during a recent outing. The actor paired his all-blue outfit with a Rolex Oyster Perpetual Day-Date 36 watch with an unexpected creative twist. Crafted in choices of white, rose, or yellow gold, these timepieces are set apart by their jigsaw puzzle-inspired design. Also read | Neeraj Chopra’s watch from wedding with Himani Mor is a breath of fresh air and also affordable; check price and brand
Ram Charan's watch comes with a hefty price tag
Ram Charan's 'everose gold' watch features a dial designed to resemble a jigsaw puzzle, with turquoise blue, red, fuchsia, orange, green, and yellow pieces fitting together on a single-colour background. As per The Indian Horology, a tracker of luxury watches, the watch's market price is '$250,000 approximately ₹2,19,47,000 or ₹2.19 crore'.
Take a closer look:
More about the fun watch
The motif of this watch is inspired by a jigsaw puzzle – turquoise blue, red, fuchsia, orange, green and yellow pieces fit together on a single-colour background, each representing one of the key moments in life, as per the brand. The dial also features 10 baguette-cut sapphire indices of varying hues, and is complemented by a fluted bezel.
Where this Day-Date gets even more interesting is with its two features. Gone are the day and date, with the arc window at twelve o’clock instead displaying the positive affirmations like ‘Happy’, ‘Eternity’, ‘Gratitude’, ‘Peace’, ‘Faith’, ‘Love’ and ‘Hope’.
The window at three o’clock reveals 31 different emojis which, along with some smileys, also include a four-leaf clover, playing card, ladybug, peace sign, and panda face. It’s a different take on how a watch tracks time, for sure. It’s like this rolex watch is saying, “Forget about the day and date for a minute, how do you feel on this weekday, on this day of the month, at this minute?”
Apart from Ram, celebs like actor Salman Khan are also fans of Rolex watches. He has often been spotted wearing the vintage yellow gold Rolex Day-Date 18038 with a beautiful turquoise dial and diamonds on the dial and bezel.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.