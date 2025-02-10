Ram Charan's 2 crore watch has unique puzzle design, combines classic with a touch of whimsy and fun: Check details

Ram Charan's watch comes with a hefty price tag

Ram Charan's 'everose gold' watch features a dial designed to resemble a jigsaw puzzle, with turquoise blue, red, fuchsia, orange, green, and yellow pieces fitting together on a single-colour background. As per The Indian Horology, a tracker of luxury watches, the watch's market price is '$250,000 approximately ₹2,19,47,000 or ₹2.19 crore'.

Take a closer look:

More about the fun watch

The motif of this watch is inspired by a jigsaw puzzle – turquoise blue, red, fuchsia, orange, green and yellow pieces fit together on a single-colour background, each representing one of the key moments in life, as per the brand. The dial also features 10 baguette-cut sapphire indices of varying hues, and is complemented by a fluted bezel.

Where this Day-Date gets even more interesting is with its two features. Gone are the day and date, with the arc window at twelve o’clock instead displaying the positive affirmations like ‘Happy’, ‘Eternity’, ‘Gratitude’, ‘Peace’, ‘Faith’, ‘Love’ and ‘Hope’.

The window at three o’clock reveals 31 different emojis which, along with some smileys, also include a four-leaf clover, playing card, ladybug, peace sign, and panda face. It’s a different take on how a watch tracks time, for sure. It’s like this rolex watch is saying, “Forget about the day and date for a minute, how do you feel on this weekday, on this day of the month, at this minute?”

Apart from Ram, celebs like actor Salman Khan are also fans of Rolex watches. He has often been spotted wearing the vintage yellow gold Rolex Day-Date 18038 with a beautiful turquoise dial and diamonds on the dial and bezel.