Ranveer Singh experiments with retro fashion in Gucci’s 2.7 lakh tracksuit

Gucci and Ranveer Singh have become synonyms in Tinsel town and the recent set of pictures of v’s live wire are enough to back our claim. After triggering a meme fest with his snazziest look where he channelled actor Jared Leto and Gucci's creative director Alessandro Michele, Ranveer left fans gushing over his dapper form in a block pattern sweatshirt and shades from the Italian fashion brand and is now back to raising the bar of men’s fashion goals in tracksuit style.

Offering menswear lovers a sartorial feast, Ranveer was seen embracing retro feels with experimentation in tracksuit style and dropped another dapper Gucci look in a jersey zip jacket and a pair of jogging pants. Taking to his social media handle, the eccentric star shared a slew of pictures flaunting his retro look and we admire the confidence with which he pulls it off.

The pictures feature the Simmba actor donning Gucci’s green and dark blue jersey jacket that came with detachable sleeves and had Web detail on it that gave it a retro feel. Sporting a high neck with a zip closure and contrast ribbed details, the jacket featured blue and red Web ribbon details on the sleeves.

Made in Italy, it carried the signature interlocking G patch all over. It was teamed with a pair of green and dark blue coloured jersey jogging pants which too featured blue and red Web ribbon details and was made in Italy as well. An elastic waistband with drawstring closure was fitted in it along with a zip detail on the leg opening.

Accessorising his look with a white Gucci hairband to keep his silky locks in place, a pair of white framed sunglasses, a pair of stud earrings, a layered pearl necklace and a wristwatch, Ranveer posed inside a recording studio. The dimly lit backdrop highlighted his sharp jawline and neatly trimmed beard as he posed for candids. Ranveer hilariously captioned the pictures, “Find your Chi, they said. So I did #gucci (sic).”

The tracksuit style brings with it an expansion of possibilities with newly inspired Gucci motifs. While the jersey jacket originally costs $ 2,100 which converts to ₹1,56,297 approximately on the designer website, the jogging pants are priced at $ 1,550 or ₹1,15,362 approximately.

Ranveer Singh's jersey jacket from Gucci(gucci.com)

Ranveer Singh's jersey jogging pants from Gucci(gucci.com)

From red carpets to airport looks, Ranveer Singh has taken the Gucci style game up a notch every time he stepped out. Whether it is his dapper look in a Gucci pantsuit or quirky style in a tracksuit by the luxury fashion house, we are in love with his effortless ease of slaying the androgynous fashion like only he could.

