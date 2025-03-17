Rasha Thadani's 20th birthday bash: Raveena Tandon at 52 wows in chic co-ord look, daughter Rasha stuns in cut-out dress

Rasha Thadani celebrated her 20th birthday bash in style on March 16. The Azaad actor's party in Mumbai was a star-studded affair attended by her mom, actor Raveena Tandon. The mother-daughter duo wore chic black ensembles for the occasion and served stylish mom-daughter energy. Let's dive deep into their gorgeous birthday party looks. Raveena Tandon and Rasha Thadani clicked by the paparazzi at the latter's birthday bash.

What Rasha Thadani wore for her 20th birthday party

The paparazzi videos show Rasha arriving at her birthday venue in a black dress. The birthday girl opted for a black theme for her party and nailed it perfectly. She wore an asymmetric midi dress from the shelves of the fast fashion clothing brand Zara. The sleeveless ensemble features a one-shoulder neckline, cut-out on the waist, stretchy glitter-adorned straps on the neck and waist, a full-body length hem, and a bodycon fit hugging her svelte frame.

Rasha accessorised the ensemble with minimal yet striking accessories, including a heart-shaped crystal-adorned clutch, black strappy stilettos, dainty earrings, rings, and stacked bracelets. With her hair left loose in a side parting and styled in soft waves, she chose winged eyeliner, berry-toned lips, flushed cheeks, mascara-adorned lashes, darkened brows, and glowing highlighter for the glam picks.

Raveena Tandon's OOTD for her daughter's birthday

Sticking to the all-black theme of her daughter's birthday bash, Raveena wore a co-ord set from celeb-favourite clothing label Sandro Paris. She wore a sleeveless cropped blouse and a knitted midi skirt - both adorned with a contrasting gold scallop chain detail on the hem. The form-fitted silhouette of the ensemble added a feminine and elegant charm to the ensemble

Raveena accessorised her outfit with gold rock-studded heels, gold hoop earrings, stacked bracelets, rings, and a Stella McCartney shoulder bag featuring a double-metal chain strap. With her tresses left loose, the actor chose deep plum lips, flushed cheeks, winged eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, darkened brows, and glowing highlighter for the glam.