Tamannaah Bhatia brings the glamour to Rasha Thadani's birthday bash in a black bodycon dress. It costs…

Tamannaah Bhatia attended the 20th birthday bash of Raveena Tandon's daughter, Rasha Thadani, last night. The actor, who is good friends with Rasha, arrived for the celebrations looking drop-dead gorgeous in a black dress. Let's dive deeper into her gorgeous attire. Tamannaah Bhatia arrives at Rasha Thadani's birthday bash.

Also Read | Salman Khan's OTT print-on-print outfit leaves the internet confused: 'Is the designer his enemy?'

Tamannaah Bhatia attends Rasha Thadani's birthday party

On March 16, the paparazzi clicked Tamannaah arriving at a restaurant in Mumbai, where Rasha hosted her star-studded bash attended by Raveena Tandon, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Saiee Manjrekar, Manish Malhotra, Aaman Devgan, and other stars. Tamannaah greeted the paparazzi and even posed for them before going inside to attend the party. Fans loved her OOTD for the bash and dropped comments like ‘gorgeous’ and ‘stunner’.

What is the price of Tamannaah Bhatia's outfit?

Tamannaah chose a black bodycon dress from the Skims X Dolce & Gabbana collection. It features broad shoulder straps and a plunging balconette neckline decorated with tiny scallop details to enhance the bust. The fitted silhouette hugged the actor's frame like a second skin, highlighting her curves. It is called the Skims Body Dress and is available on the official website for ₹46,900.

Tamannaah's dress is worth ₹46.9k.

More details about Tamannaah Bhatia's look

Tamannaah complemented the Skims dress with a blazer from Sergio Hudson. It features a black and white stripe pattern, full-length sleeves, wide notch-lapel collars, an open front, and padded shoulders. She layered it over her shoulder to complete the outfit.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh look ready for some spy action in chic black outfits at airport. Watch

Meanwhile, for accessories, she chose a Prada Crystal Satin Pouch and Christian Louboutin Hot Chick Slingback Pumps. As for the jewels, she wore a gorgeous diamond choker necklace, a gold bracelet, and rings. With her hair left loose in a centre parting, she opted for mauve lips, flushed cheeks, feathered brows, mascara-adorned lashes, glowing highlighter, and a hint of pink eye shadow to round off the glam.