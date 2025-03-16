Menu Explore
Salman Khan's OTT print-on-print outfit leaves the internet confused: 'Is the designer his enemy?'

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi
Mar 16, 2025 11:33 AM IST

Salman Khan visited a dubbing studio, dressed in a print-on-print ensemble that had the fans confused and asking the actor to fire his stylist. 

Salman Khan was spotted after a dubbing session in Mumbai last night. The actor, known for his swagger and quirky sartorial choices, wore an OTT (over-the-top) print-on-print ensemble for the outing, which left his fans confused and the internet asking ‘what happened with the outfit?’

Salman Khan wore a print-on-print ensemble to visit a dubbing studio in Mumbai.
Salman Khan wore a print-on-print ensemble to visit a dubbing studio in Mumbai.

Salman Khan wears a print-on-print look

On March 15, paparazzi accounts shared videos of Salman Khan leaving the dubbing studio on Instagram. The clip shows the actor walking towards his luxurious Range Rover with his entourage and greeting the paps. He wore a printed jacket over a printed T-shirt, which he paired with acid-washed denim jeans. Let's decode the ensemble.

More details about Salman's look

Salman wore a Louis Vuitton jacket for the outing. The triple-toned blue blazer features the LV logo monogram print, an open front with zip detailing, full-length sleeves, cinched cuffs, and a fitted silhouette. The actor wore it over a crew-neck T-shirt with a fitted silhouette and white and light blue pattern.

A pair of acid-washed black-and-white, wide-legged denim trousers completed the outfit. Meanwhile, for accessories, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor chose hoop earrings, a baseball cap, high-ankle black sneakers, rings, a luxurious watch, and his signature bracelet.

How did the internet react?

Fans were baffled by Salman's outfit choice for the casual outing. One user commented, “Is the dress designer his enemy?” Another wrote, “Salman, what is this outfit yaar!” A comment read, “Fire the stylist.” Another said, “We were fan of his Aura 🔥 But that outfit is 😢.”

What's next on the work front for Salman Khan?

Salman Khan recently officially wrapped up shooting for his much-awaited action thriller Sikandar. The film is set to release this Eid and also stars Rashmika Mandanna. It is directed by AR Murugadoss. Salman will also appear in Kick 2 in the coming months.

New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 16, 2025
