Rashmika Mandanna shines in bright red anarkali suit worth 45K, proves her growing love for bold colour: Pics

Red is one of the regal and timeless colours that has set the standard for ethnic wear. The bold and powerful colour is inherently effortless and stylish. It has become a go-to for grand occasions like weddings, festivals and even formal occasions. Even Rashmika Mandanna donned a gorgeous Anarkali suit in a rich red hue for a recent event. Given how she wore the colour red for the Chhaava promotions as well, red may just be her new favourite colour. Rashmika Mandanna attended an event where she wore a beautiful Anarkali suit.(PC: Instagram/@anjanabohra_official)

More about the look

Rashmika Mandanna's red anarkali set from the brand Anjana Bohra. It costs Rs.45,600. Characteristic of an Anarkali suit, the flowy silhouette is evident as it flared out with neat yet loose pleats from the waist downwards. The golden thread embroidery on the dupatta is the cherry on top for the ethnic look, with motifs of flowers and vines as intricate embroidery is one of the quintessential aspects of acing a desi look. The golden work on the red dupatta looks more impactful because of the dazzling effect of the red-gold colour combo. No wonder the ensemble ‘popped’ so much with the stunning vibrancy as all the warm toned colours worked in tandem.

Keeping her look statement with minimalist vibes, Rashmika went for a sleek, center-parted bun and a pair of big golden earrings.

Style takeaways

The ensemble is simple and minimalist. It's almost surprising how the rich colour red, being a vibrant, warm-toned hue, created such a minimalist getup. Typically, for any minimalist look whether contemporary or ethnic, soft neutrals or cool tones are preferred for a classy style. Red is one of those colours that is typically shelved as maximalist, too bold in the face, reserved only for extravagant events like weddings and festivals, particularly the high saturated shade of red.

This also sheds light on the importance of styling. From hairstyle and accessories to the arrangement of the attire, each element wields substantial power in toning down the colour's intensity. The sleek hairstyle and minimal accessories balance the boldness of red, allowing it to exude quiet elegance rather than loud extravagance. While the dainty floral design on the dupatta added to the understated effect. By keeping the styling understated, Rashmika Mandanna's look proves that even the boldest colours can be integrated into simple and classy aesthetics.

More about her work front

Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in Chhaava, alongside Vicky Kaushal, that made remarkable waves at the box office. Next, she will be seen in her upcoming film Sikanar with Salman Khan as the lead actor.

