Rashmika Mandanna steals the show even with a leg injury at Chhaava event in a red suit that costs more than 1 lakh

Rashmika Mandanna attended the Chhaava trailer launch event with co-star Vicky Kaushal on Thursday. The actor sustained a leg injury while she was working out at the gym and was seen limping because of it. She wore a gorgeous sindoori red anarkali for the occasion. If you wish to add the look to your ethnic wear collection, we found the price details for you. Rashmika Mandanna and Vicky Kaushal at Chhaava trailer launch.

What is the price of Rashmika's suit?

Rashmika Mandanna's ensemble is from the shelves of the celebrity-favourite clothing label Torani. The actor wore a customised version of one of their anarkali suit sets. The ensemble is called the Shamse Vamika Jacket Set. The suit will give a shock to your wallet with its price tag that is more than ₹1 lakh. It will cost you ₹1,99,500.

Rashmika's ensemble is worth ₹1.99 lakh.

More details about the sindoori red ensemble

Rashmika's anarkali suit set, with a floor-length jacket and a floor-length anarkali, both of which come in a sindoori red shade. The ensemble is a perfect pick for newlywed brides or brides-to-be. Crafted from luxurious muslin silk and velvet, the set features fine details, including zardozi embroidery, sequin embellishments, and beaded embroidery. She wore the anarkali with a matching embroidered dupatta and a silk dupatta.

For jewels, she wore gold and kundan earrings and a statement ring. With her hair tied in a centre-parted sleek bun, she chose darkened brows, kohl-lined eyes, sleek eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, flushed cheeks, glossy pink lips, a glowing base, and a dainty bindi.

Vicky helps Rashmika

During the Chhaava trailer launch event in Mumbai, Rashmika was seen limping as she arrived. Vicky Kaushal, upon seeing his co-star struggling, instinctively stepped in to offer his support. Several videos capturing the moment were shared on social media.

About Chhaava

Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Chhaava is a period drama featuring Vicky as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai. Akshaye Khanna is also a part of the film.