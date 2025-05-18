Rashmika Mandanna to Tamannah Bhatia: Celebs make black the unofficial dress code, but did it impress!

The Zee Cine Awards 2025 saw celebrities showing their love for the colour black, which dominated most of the looks, whether it was a contemporary saree or elegant mermaid gowns. It felt like an unspoken and unanimous bias for the classic hue. The stars all showing up in black ensembles almost appeared as if black was the unofficial dress code. Black dominated the looks at Zee Cine Awards.(Instagram)

Some stars stood out, breaking the monotony and bringing in a burst of colour with bold prints, rich reds, and interesting embellishments, adding a pop of colour in the otherwise sea of black. See who looked great and who failed.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia wore a structured, tailored top featuring blazer-like lapels and sleeves that extended to her bust, with a corset-style fitted bodice. A brooch was pinned to the broad satin lapels. She paired it with a pleated satin black skirt. Her look was completed with soft glam makeup and a soft bun that gave the illusion of a dainty bob hairstyle. This was an impressive look, with lots of structure adding to the boss girl, power dressing style.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez wore an elegant mermaid gown with a ribbed structure, making the dress visually striking and flattering in terms of texture. She draped a matching jacket, carrying it like a stole around her elbows. For accessories, she opted for layered pendant and choker pieces. Her hair was dramatically styled in voluminous waves. The ribbed texture of her dress stole this look, making it a complete showstopper.

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna wore a contemporary fusion black saree. The blouse was styled like a bustier with a deep sweetheart neckline. She accessorised with golden heart-shaped earrings, the only pop of colour in her otherwise all-black ensemble. Despite everything, this look could have benefited from a bit more styling oomph as it feels very predictable.

Sharvari

Sharvari brought big, sultry coquettecore energy with sleeked-back hair and a strapless black gown featuring a deep plunging neckline. The bodice had a peplum style with a giant bow, and the gown cascaded down into a floor-length column skirt. Sharvari's look feels incomplete, and a touch of accessories could have elevated the look further.

Fatima Shaikh

Another mermaid-style gown apart from Jacqueline's, Fatima also rocked the silhouette with a beautifully fitted design and satin-like texture. Her dress had a gorgeous silhouette, flaring out at the hemline dramatically. But despite the elegant silhouette, it's a bit basic.

Vaani Kapoor

While most were clad in black, Vaani Kapoor stood out in an animal-print dress, embellished with black and yellow sequins. The ensemble featured a plunging neckline and a daring thigh slit. However, the outfit missed the mark, coming across as regular evening wear, something you would wear to clubs or casual evening hangouts, not star studded event.

Kriti Sanon

Another colourful ensemble in an otherwise black-dominated evening, Kriti Sanon wore a deep wine-red structured gown with sculpted panels by the waist and embellished sequins. Kriti stole the spotlight with this look!