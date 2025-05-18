GenZ stars Ananya Panday, Rasha Thadani, Shanaya Kapoor rock sarees for awards night; internet chooses a clear winner

Bollywood stars attended the Zee Cine Awards last night. The new generation of stars like Ananya Panday, Rasha Thadani and Shanaya Kapoor walked the red carpet at the awards night, dressed in elegant sarees. Though the three Gen-Z stars looked great, the internet declared Ananya Panday their favourite. They showered Ananya with praise. Let's decode the ensembles and see how the internet reacted. Ananya Panday, Rasha Thadani and Shanaya Kapoor attend the Zee Cine Awards.

Ananya Panday, Rasha Thadani and Shanaya Kapoor wear sarees

The paparazzi clicked Ananya Panday, Rasha Thadani, and Shanaya Kapoor at the awards night. Ananya dazzled in an ivory and gold saree, while her best friend Shanaya wore an embroidered silver drape. As for Rasha, she draped herself in a beige and mint green embroidered six yards.

Ananya Panday's simple white saree comes decked in delicate gold lace borders and an intricate gold embroidery done on the pallu. She wore the six yards in traditional style, letting the pallu fall from her shoulder to form a floor-sweeping train. She paired the saree with a pearl choker necklace with diamonds adorned on the pendant. With her hair tied in a messy twisted updo, she chose kohl-lined eyes, flushed cheeks, glossy pink lips, and feathered brows for glam.

Rasha Thadani's saree made with a nude net drape comes decked with dazzling green sequins, bead work, floral embroidery, and scalloped lace work done on the borders. The tassels embellished on the pallu add to its beauty. She wore the saree in traditional style, letting the pallu fall from her shoulder and form a short train on the back. A matching embellished blouse, loose wavy locks, pink lips, rings, emerald earrings, darkened brows, and flushed cheeks rounded off the styling.

Lastly, Shanaya Kapoor chose a silver net saree for the awards night. It comes decked with sequins, lace-embroidered borders, delicate floral jaal embroidery, and tassels on the pallu. She completed the look with a sequinned bralette blouse, a double ruby and emerald pendant necklace, matching earrings, a ring, and pumps. With her tresses cut short in a shoulder-length bob and styled with soft waves, she chose nude pink lips, smoky eyes, mascara-adorned lashes, and flushed, glowing cheeks.

How did the internet react?

The internet had mixed reactions to each star's look. Anonymous fashion and pop culture-based Instagram page Diet Sabya criticised Shanaya and Rasha for wearing sarees at such a young age. They wrote, “She's (Rasha) 19?” For Shanaya, they wrote, “How old is she part 2?” A user commented, “New starlets always have an evil stylist lurking at the beginning.”

Meanwhile, netizens couldn't stop gushing over Ananya. One user wrote, “Ananya pulled up in a saree and the whole timeline malfunctioned.” Another commented, “A win.” A comment said, “She looks heavenly.”