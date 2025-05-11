Ananya Panday credits gut cleanse diet for her perfect figure, reveals when she has her last meal of the day

Ananya Panday has been raising the bar—not just with her film choices but also with her fitness journey. Whether she’s dressed in a flattering vintage Chanel number, a breezy saree, or seen flaunting bikinis and flirty dresses, it’s hard to miss the actor’s toned and lithe frame. Ananya Panday flaunts a lean physique. Read on to know her secret.

Ananya Panday's fitness secrets

Known for embracing body positivity, Ananya (26) doesn’t shy away from indulging in hearty meals and treats, including pizzas and gelatos. But at the moment, she’s following a gut cleanse diet, with her next cheat meal scheduled for Mother’s Day on May 11.

“For the last couple of months, I’ve been on a gut cleanse diet, which has been very healthy. It’s made a huge difference in my life,” she says. “I’ve been very good with my meals and make sure to have my last meal by 7 PM. I don’t eat after that. It’s been a good change—I feel lighter the next day and have more energy. Earlier, I used to eat dinner very late.”

The actor adds that she’s becoming more mindful of how different foods affect her body. “I’ve started eliminating foods that don’t suit me or make me feel good. I think it’s better to start young—it really helps later.”

What is the gut cleanse diet?

So, what exactly is a gut cleanse diet, and which foods are considered gut-friendly?

Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal explains that the body already has its own system for gut cleansing. “To keep your gut healthy, it’s essential to add prebiotics and eat foods that are naturally probiotic. Think salads, fruits, fermented foods—the more colour on your plate, the more fibre and antioxidants you get. These aid detoxification. Combine that with regular exercise and good hydration, and your gut stays clean.”

However, she warns against falling for gut cleanse fads and viral hacks, calling most of them ineffective.

Some of the best sources of prebiotics include bananas, garlic, onions, asparagus, chicory root, oats, apples, leeks, yoghurt, miso, and barley.

As always, consult a certified nutritionist before starting any new diet plan, since each body has different needs.