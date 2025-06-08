Rinku Singh, Priya Saroj are engaged; bride-to-be is pretty in pink lehenga, cricketer opts for white: Engagement pics

Indian cricketer Rinku Singh and Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj got engaged on June 8 in a private ceremony at Lucknow. For her engagement, Priya Saroj chose a full-on princess look with floral applique and a stunning diamond necklace. Rinku matched her less-is-more aesthetic in his classic white sherwani set. Also read | Aditi Rao Hydari's floral red and white lehengas for new pics is how new brides should be dressing for summer weddings Rinku Singh, Priya Saroj engagement: The couple's pictures from the special day are here. (X/ Bhanu Nand and Arshad Gaddi)

Priya Saroj's engagement look

Priya Saroj's light lehenga made a practical choice for the current hot, humid climate. Featuring a simple blouse, a voluminous skirt and a matching sheer dupatta, her pink and white lehenga set painted a pretty picture without weighing her down. Her engagement outfit was worn with a pair of drop earrings and a matching necklace with stone detailing, adding an interesting pop of colour to the otherwise pastel palette of her traditional ensemble.

Keeping with the feminine vibe of her lehenga set, she complemented her look with soft makeup in shades of pink, and soft curls pulled back to allow her regal jewellery to take centre stage. If you have a soft spot for floral prints, a breezy lehenga, like this white and pink one is worth checking out.

Take a closer look at Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj's engagement looks:

More about the couple and wedding plans

Rinku Singh, 26, is an Indian cricketer who plays for Kolkata Knight Riders and has represented India in ODIs. Priya Saroj, 26, is a first-time MP from Machhlishahr constituency and the daughter of three-time MP and current SP MLA Tufani Saroj. Their marriage, is reportedly scheduled for November 2025 in Varanasi.

Earlier on June 1, Priya Saroj's father, Toofani, a two-time former Samajwadi Party MP, had told media persons that the 'engagement ceremony will be an intimate affair, attended by close family members, friends, and relatives'. He added that the marriage was fixed with mutual consent after both families met in Aligarh.

“Rinku and Priya have known each other for some time. They met through Priya’s friend’s father, who is a cricketer himself. With the blessings of both families, they decided to get married,” the would-be-bride's father told mediapersons.

With PTI inputs