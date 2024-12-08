Rohit Sharma casually flaunts travel watch worth over 63 lakh in Australia

Many celebs, such as actor Shah Rukh Khan, are known for having an insane collection of luxury watches. But recently, cricketer Rohit Sharma wore a fancy watch by Patek Philippe — and yes, it comes with a hefty price tag. Find out everything about the brand, cost and more ahead. Also read | Impressed by Shah Rukh Khan's stunning new blue watch? Brace yourself for the price tag… Rohit Sharma wore a Patek Philippe watch as he met Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Canberra. (File Photo)

How much does Rohit Sharma's watch

Patek Philippe is a luxury Swiss watch brand, one of the oldest in the world. Its pieces can cost millions of dollars. As expected, Rohit's contemporary, elegant, and casual travel watch, the Aquanaut Travel Time Reference 5164, has a whopping market price of ‘approximately $75,000 ( ₹63,50,000)’, according to The Indian Horology, a tracker of luxury watches. Per their recent Instagram post, the watch's ‘retail price is $39,400 ( ₹33,36,000)’.

Check it out:

More about the watch

Rohit wore a white gold version of the luxury watch. The blue-grey analogue watch features a silver-tone stainless steel case with a black rubber strap, a fixed silver-tone stainless steel bezel, and a black embossed dial with luminous hands and index hour markers. It also includes functions like date, second-time zone, hour, minute, second, and day/night indicators.

The opaline blue-gray dial is adorned with the emblematic ‘aquanaut’ pattern, while the integrated composite strap matching the dial colour features a patented white gold fold-over clasp.

Rohit Sharma's rare watch

As one of the wealthiest cricketers in the world, Rohit Sharma has an impressive watch collection; he has adorned various luxury timepieces from brands such as Hublot and Rolex.

Did you know the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar, worn by Rohit during the T20 World Cup victory, was initially created in limited numbers and released globally in 2021. As per Indian Watch Connoisseur's Instagram post from July 2024, the watch was priced at ₹1.75 crore.