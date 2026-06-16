Priyanka Chopra joins Rolex as new global brand ambassador in a landmark partnership with the luxury watch brand

Another prestigious milestone for PeeCee! Priyanka Chopra has officially been named the newest global brand ambassador for Rolex, adding yet another iconic partnership to her ever-growing luxury portfolio. The legendary Swiss watchmaker has long associated itself with exceptional individuals whose achievements have left a lasting mark across the worlds of arts, culture, sports, and beyond. Now, Rolex is welcoming the 43-year-old actor into its illustrious family as an official Testimonee in 2026, further cementing her status as one of the most influential figures on the global stage.

Priyanka Chopra is the official brand ambassador of Rolex.(AP)

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What makes Priyanka Chopra perfect for this venture?

Priyanka Chopra's decades-long career has seamlessly spanned multiple film industries, both in India and internationally. From being crowned Miss World in 2000 to carving out a successful acting career across Bollywood and Hollywood, launching her production house Purple Pebble Pictures, venturing into entrepreneurship with her haircare brand, and forging several high-profile brand collaborations, Priyanka has continually reinvented herself. Her journey has been defined by an ability to move effortlessly between worlds, breaking barriers and redefining what it means to be a truly global icon.

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{{^usCountry}} From becoming one of India's most celebrated actors to establishing herself as a global performer, producer, and entrepreneur, Chopra has consistently pushed beyond traditional boundaries. Her career is marked by a rare ability to balance mainstream success in projects like Bajirao Mastani and Fashion, with the ones that champion meaningful storytelling and cultural representation including The White Tiger and Barfi! {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} From becoming one of India's most celebrated actors to establishing herself as a global performer, producer, and entrepreneur, Chopra has consistently pushed beyond traditional boundaries. Her career is marked by a rare ability to balance mainstream success in projects like Bajirao Mastani and Fashion, with the ones that champion meaningful storytelling and cultural representation including The White Tiger and Barfi! {{/usCountry}}

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Priyanka Chopra is the global ambassador of several high profile brands.

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Beyond entertainment, she has also become a formidable force in the luxury space. Priyanka has served as the global brand ambassador for Bvlgari since 2021 and, earlier this April, was announced as the brand ambassador for British luxury automaker Bentley Motors. With an enviable portfolio of prestigious partnerships already under her belt, the actor continues her reign in the world of luxury – and her latest collaboration with Rolex is yet another shining stepping stone in her remarkable journey.

The actor and global fashion icon currently boasts an enviable roster of luxury and lifestyle partnerships, serving as the global face of Bvlgari, Bentley Motors, Max Factor, Obagi, Anomaly Haircare, Pantene, GAP, Bumble, and now Rolex. But Priyanka is far more than an entertainer and brand powerhouse. A longtime advocate for children's rights, she has worked with UNICEF for over 15 years – first as a National Ambassador in India in 2010 and later as a Goodwill Ambassador in 2016. Her achievements have earned her two National Film Awards, the prestigious Padma Shri honour, and a place on Time magazine's list of the world's most influential people

What does the collaboration mean for India?

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Priyanka Chopra becoming a Rolex Testimonee is more than a personal achievement – it is a landmark moment for India's growing influence in the global luxury landscape. For decades, luxury watch and jewellery houses largely looked to Western icons to represent their heritage.

Priyanka's appointment signals a shift, recognising the global appeal, cultural impact, and purchasing power of Indian talent and audiences. As one of the few Indian stars to front some of the world's most prestigious luxury brands, she is not only elevating her own legacy but also putting India firmly on the map as an important force in the international luxury market.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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