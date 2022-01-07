Rubina Dilaik in yellow ruffled gown poses for new pics, fans call her Queen: What do you think of the look?

Actor Rubina Dilaik recently shared several pictures from a recent photoshoot with her 7 million strong Instagram family. She delighted her followers with the clicks in which she wore a light yellow gown with OTT ruffled details on the long train. Additionally, the star's fans loved the bright yellow look and showered her with compliments.

Rubina, who is married to Abhinav Shukla, posted the photos on her Instagram profile, saying that it is never too late to begin her dreams, so it is okay that she is stepping into the new year mode after almost a week. "It's never too late to begin that you always dreamt of...So here I am stepping in The New Year #mode, 6 days later...#2022," Rubina captioned the post.

The pictures show the star posing in the yellow ruffled dress and flaunting her bold make-up. She even posted a video of herself getting ready and doing her make-up for the shoot. Scroll ahead to take a look at the pictures and the video below:

Rubina's dress features a sheer panel on the torso and full sleeves decorated with sequinned embellishments, threadwork done in floral patterns, and a raised neckline. The skirt of her ensemble comes adorned with layered ruffles forming a flowy and a long train, giving her dress a Princess-esque vibe.

Rubina Dilaik in a yellow gown.

Rubina wore the OTT ensemble with minimal jewels, drawing full attention to her look. The Bigg Boss 14 winner chose ear-drop hoop earrings adorned with shiny stones and pearls. A sleeked back ponytail rounded off her hairdo.

Rubina Dilaik's bold make-up.

For the glam, Rubina went for a bright pink lip shade, mascara-adorned eyelashes, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, pink-hued eye make-up with bright yellow eyeliner, and sharp contouring.

After Rubina posted the photos, the post garnered a lot of love from her fans. It has over 3 lakh likes and several thousand comments. One user wrote, "Queen." Another commented, "That's what you were planning to serve us."

Comments on Rubina Dilaik's post.

After Rubina posted the photos, the post garnered a lot of love from her fans. It has over 3 lakh likes and several thousand comments. One user wrote, "Queen." Another commented, "That's what you were planning to serve us."

What do you think of Rubina Dilaik's outfit?

