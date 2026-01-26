Samantha Ruth Prabhu's glowing no-makeup look with colourful top and jeans is a masterclass in ‘less is more’: Watch
Samantha Ruth Prabhu showcases her style prowess during an outing in Mumbai, donning a simple tank top and quirky denim jeans.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's impeccable sartorial choices have firmly established her as a style icon. Whether it is repurposing her wedding gown from her first marriage, championing traditional weaves, or wearing minimal fits, the star does it all.
On January 25, Samantha stepped out in Mumbai, and for her off-duty look, she sported a simple tank top and a quirky denim jeans combination. She complemented it with minimal accessories and styling, championing the less-is-more aesthetic. Let's decode her simple look.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a simple look
The paparazzi captured Samantha stepping out of a hair salon in Mumbai on January 25. One shared her clip with the caption, “For all those who wanted to know and see the #wedding glow, here's the stunning #samantharuthprabhu who is all glowing, glowing and glowing.”
According to the fashion Instagram page Bollywood Celebrity Style, Samantha's ensemble is from two international labels. While the cropped top – called the Gingham Tank Top is from Guest in Residence, a luxury knitwear brand founded by Gigi Hadid, the denim pants are from the UK-based luxury label JW Anderson. They are called Buckled Cuff Jeans and are worth USD 444 (approximately ₹40,703).
Less is more
The tank top features Gingham crochet knit detailing in bright, contrasting pink and yellow hues. The crew neckline, sleeveless silhouette, a body-hugging fit, and a cropped hem showing off the midriff rounded the design elements.
Meanwhile, the pants have a mid-rise waist, a baggy silhouette for laidback vibes, and a buckled design for a cinching detail at the hem. Aiming for a minimal aesthetic, Samanth ditched the accessories and just wore black strappy kitten heels. Lastly, she opted for blow-dried tresses left loose in a centre parting and a no-makeup look featuring a dewy base, feathered brows, and glossy nude lips.
On the personal front
Meanwhile, on December 1, 2025, Samantha married filmmaker Raj Nidimoru in an intimate yogic ceremony at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore. The couple kept their wedding plans a secret until Samantha posted pictures after the ceremony. They had worked together in The Family Man 2 and Citadel: Honey Bunny before tying the knot.
