Samantha Ruth Prabhu's glowing no-makeup look with colourful top and jeans is a masterclass in ‘less is more’: Watch

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's impeccable sartorial choices have firmly established her as a style icon. Whether it is repurposing her wedding gown from her first marriage, championing traditional weaves, or wearing minimal fits, the star does it all. Samantha Ruth Prabhu stepped out in Mumbai recently.

On January 25, Samantha stepped out in Mumbai, and for her off-duty look, she sported a simple tank top and a quirky denim jeans combination. She complemented it with minimal accessories and styling, championing the less-is-more aesthetic. Let's decode her simple look.