Samantha Ruth Prabhu took glam to another level in chic white top paired with dreamiest fringe skirt. See pics
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is serving serious fashion goals in a white top and dreamy fringe skirt look. Let’s break down her stunning look and take some style notes.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is slaying, and how! The 37-year-old actor is serving serious fashion goals with her latest look, and we can't get enough of it. Decked out in a chic white top paired with a fringe skirt, she's really taking her style game to the next level. Let's break down this stunning look and take some notes from the fashion queen herself. (Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu takes fans through a day in her life, reveals all her beauty secrets. Watch )
Decoding Samantha Ruth Prabhu stunning look
On Sunday, Samantha treated her fans to a weekend surprise as she took to Instagram and uploaded a series of glam pictures, captioned with lyrics from Selena Gomez's song: “If I lose my shit, promise not to laugh / If I throw a fit and get photographed / Would you take my side? Would you hold my hand? / If they sell a lie, don't let 'em send me back.”
For her look, Samantha wore a white sleeveless top effortlessly tucked into a statement skirt that instantly grabbed attention. The skirt featured a bold green belt cinching her waist, adding a pop of colour to the look, while the intricate fringe detailing cascaded down in a mesmerising ombre blend of white and blue. The striking visual contrast of the colours, combined with the movement of the fringes, made her outfit nothing short of a showstopper.
How she styled her look
Assisted by celebrity fashion stylist Ekta Singh, Samantha styled her look with metallic statement stud earrings and a pair of silver pump heels. With the help of makeup artist Avni Rambhia, she got decked up in nude eyeshadow, smudged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks, luminous highlighter, and a shade of nude lipstick. Her luscious tresses were styled in soft curls and left loose in a side partition, perfectly completing her glam look.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.