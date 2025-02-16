Samantha Ruth Prabhu took glam to another level in chic white top paired with dreamiest fringe skirt. See pics

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is slaying, and how! The 37-year-old actor is serving serious fashion goals with her latest look, and we can't get enough of it. Decked out in a chic white top paired with a fringe skirt, she's really taking her style game to the next level. Let's break down this stunning look and take some notes from the fashion queen herself. (Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu takes fans through a day in her life, reveals all her beauty secrets. Watch ) Samantha Ruth Prabhu stuns in chic white top and bold fringe skirt. (Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Decoding Samantha Ruth Prabhu stunning look

On Sunday, Samantha treated her fans to a weekend surprise as she took to Instagram and uploaded a series of glam pictures, captioned with lyrics from Selena Gomez's song: “If I lose my shit, promise not to laugh / If I throw a fit and get photographed / Would you take my side? Would you hold my hand? / If they sell a lie, don't let 'em send me back.”

For her look, Samantha wore a white sleeveless top effortlessly tucked into a statement skirt that instantly grabbed attention. The skirt featured a bold green belt cinching her waist, adding a pop of colour to the look, while the intricate fringe detailing cascaded down in a mesmerising ombre blend of white and blue. The striking visual contrast of the colours, combined with the movement of the fringes, made her outfit nothing short of a showstopper.

How she styled her look

Assisted by celebrity fashion stylist Ekta Singh, Samantha styled her look with metallic statement stud earrings and a pair of silver pump heels. With the help of makeup artist Avni Rambhia, she got decked up in nude eyeshadow, smudged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks, luminous highlighter, and a shade of nude lipstick. Her luscious tresses were styled in soft curls and left loose in a side partition, perfectly completing her glam look.