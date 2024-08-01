 Sara Tendulkar's iris dress, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's glam gown teach us how to style black ensembles like a pro: Pics | Fashion Trends - Hindustan Times
Sara Tendulkar's iris dress, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's glam gown teach us how to style black ensembles like a pro: Pics

ByAkanksha Agnihotri, New Delhi
Aug 01, 2024 07:09 PM IST

Sara Tendulkar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are killing it with their stunning black outfits. These fashion icons show us how to rock black with the utmost flair.

Are you a fan of black but short on styling ideas? Don't worry! Sara Tendulkar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest looks offer masterclasses in styling black outfits like a pro. Sachin Tendulkar's daughter, Sara, recently attended Rahul Mishra's show at India Couture Week and turned heads in one of the designer's stunning creations. Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu wowed everyone in a stylish black sheer gown at the Citadel Honey Bunny event. It's tough to say who wore black better, but one thing is certain: both looks are a treasure trove of fashion inspiration and are sure to inspire your wardrobe. Let's decode their chic ensembles and take some style notes. (Also read: Sara Tendulkar promotes grandmother’s book My Passage to India: 'She moved from London to India for love' )

Sara Tendulkar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are serving up major style inspiration with their stunning black outfits. (Instagram)
Sara Tendulkar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are serving up major style inspiration with their stunning black outfits. (Instagram)

Sara Tendular stuns in Rahul Mishra

Sara Tendulkar made a splash at India Couture Week 2024, rocking a stunning black Iris dress by designer Rahul Mishra. Her dress featured gorgeous petal details and a strapless neckline, perfectly highlighting her elegant style. The Iris dress, with its butterfly cut and corseted design, is a fashion favourite that's been spotted on celebs like Selena Gomez, Banita Sandhu, and Shehnaaz Gill. Its detailed design and structured petals add a dash of sophistication and glamour, making it a must-have piece for any fashionista's collection.

She styled her look with diamond stud earrings, a sleek bracelet on her wrist, and a pair of black high heels. Her makeup was on point with shimmery eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, blushed cheeks, luminous highlighter, and a nude lipstick. To top it all off, her luscious tresses were styled in soft curls and tied in a high ponytail, completing her stunning look.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu rocks black sheer gown

Samantha Ruth Prabhu can turn any outfit into a glamorous affair, and her latest look is no exception. She stunned in a black gown at the Citadel Honey Bunny event, rocking a stylish sheer ensemble. Her sleeveless gown featured a leather corset belt, a plunging neckline, flared pants layered with a sheer pleated tulle skirt, and a floor-length hem.

She accessorised her look with silver statement earrings, quirky stacked rings, and a pair of high heels. Her glam makeup look included smoky eyeshadow, smudged kajal, darkened brows, mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks, glowing highlighter, and a shade of pink lipstick. Samantha finished off her look perfectly with her luscious curly tresses styled in a messy bun, with flicks framing her face beautifully.

Sara Tendulkar's iris dress, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's glam gown teach us how to style black ensembles like a pro: Pics
