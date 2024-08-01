Sara Tendulkar's iris dress, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's glam gown teach us how to style black ensembles like a pro: Pics

Are you a fan of black but short on styling ideas? Don't worry! Sara Tendulkar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest looks offer masterclasses in styling black outfits like a pro. Sachin Tendulkar's daughter, Sara, recently attended Rahul Mishra's show at India Couture Week and turned heads in one of the designer's stunning creations. Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu wowed everyone in a stylish black sheer gown at the Citadel Honey Bunny event. It's tough to say who wore black better, but one thing is certain: both looks are a treasure trove of fashion inspiration and are sure to inspire your wardrobe. Let's decode their chic ensembles and take some style notes. (Also read: Sara Tendulkar promotes grandmother’s book My Passage to India: 'She moved from London to India for love' ) Sara Tendulkar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are serving up major style inspiration with their stunning black outfits. (Instagram)

Sara Tendular stuns in Rahul Mishra

Sara Tendulkar made a splash at India Couture Week 2024, rocking a stunning black Iris dress by designer Rahul Mishra. Her dress featured gorgeous petal details and a strapless neckline, perfectly highlighting her elegant style. The Iris dress, with its butterfly cut and corseted design, is a fashion favourite that's been spotted on celebs like Selena Gomez, Banita Sandhu, and Shehnaaz Gill. Its detailed design and structured petals add a dash of sophistication and glamour, making it a must-have piece for any fashionista's collection.

She styled her look with diamond stud earrings, a sleek bracelet on her wrist, and a pair of black high heels. Her makeup was on point with shimmery eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, blushed cheeks, luminous highlighter, and a nude lipstick. To top it all off, her luscious tresses were styled in soft curls and tied in a high ponytail, completing her stunning look.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu rocks black sheer gown

Samantha Ruth Prabhu can turn any outfit into a glamorous affair, and her latest look is no exception. She stunned in a black gown at the Citadel Honey Bunny event, rocking a stylish sheer ensemble. Her sleeveless gown featured a leather corset belt, a plunging neckline, flared pants layered with a sheer pleated tulle skirt, and a floor-length hem.

She accessorised her look with silver statement earrings, quirky stacked rings, and a pair of high heels. Her glam makeup look included smoky eyeshadow, smudged kajal, darkened brows, mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks, glowing highlighter, and a shade of pink lipstick. Samantha finished off her look perfectly with her luscious curly tresses styled in a messy bun, with flicks framing her face beautifully.