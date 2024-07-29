Sara Tendulkar promotes grandmother’s book My Passage to India: 'She moved from London to India for love'

Sara Tendulkar, daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, always knows how to catch our attention, whether it's with her dating rumours, stylish looks, or social media updates. She's super active on Instagram, constantly sharing snippets of her daily life. On Sunday, she took to her Insta feed to give a special shoutout to her maternal grandmother, and it was the sweetest thing ever. Sara Tendulkar's gave heartfelt tribute to her grandmother and her incredible life story.(Instagram/@saratendulkar)

Sara shares adorable pictures with grandmother

Sara posted a lovely photo with her grandma, Annabel Mehta, holding her book titled My Passage to India.

Annabel has an incredible story—she moved to India from England back in the 1950s for love. How romantic is that? In her heartfelt post, Sara wrote, "My Granny has lived the most incredible life. She moved from England to India in the 1950s for my Grandpa. Her journey of love, marriage, motherhood, as well as grief and bereavement, is documented in her very own book 'My Passage to India,' now available on Amazon." Let's take a look at her post. (Also read: Sara Tendulkar's beautiful floral lehenga can fund your summer Europe trip! Can you guess the price? )

Sara also shared some amazing glimpses from inside her grandmother's book, featuring never-before-seen family pictures. The book offers a deep dive into Annabel's incredible journey—from her early life in England to becoming Sachin Tendulkar's mother-in-law and eventually a doting grandmother to Sara and Arjun Tendulkar. It beautifully captures her life and the big move to India in the '60s for love.

About Sara's grandmother

Annabel Mehta is widely recognized as the founder of Apnalaya, a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of underprivileged children in Mumbai. To many more, she's known as the mother of Anjali Tendulkar, the wife of India's beloved cricketer, Sachin Tendulkar. In her book, My Passage to India, Annabel opens up for the first time about these significant aspects of her life in Mumbai.

About My Passage to India book

The book begins with her arrival in the city in the 1950s to be with her boyfriend, Anand Mehta, and his family—a move that was met with dismay from her own family and friends in England. Annabel writes candidly about the roller-coaster ride that followed: love, marriage, motherhood, and the inevitable experiences of grief and bereavement. She also delves into the challenges of establishing and running Apnalaya, an organisation that required relentless hard work and unwavering faith to sustain against tremendous odds.