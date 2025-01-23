Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals 'little ritual' that's gotten her through 'toughest moments': Shares how you can do it too

Samantha Ruth Prabhu called journalling 'game-changing' for her wellbeing.(PC: Instagram)

Journaling is one of the most persued self-care routines. It is all about settling the turbulent emotions by penning them down. Once the thoughts become tangible, processing them becomes easy. Similarly, Samantha Ruth Prabhu also revealed her little ritual to be journaling and expressing gratitude which kept her afloat during difficult times.

This practice may seem simple, but it holds immense power where gratitude becomes a beacon of light, a source of strength to navigate tough moments. Let’s see what all Samantha shared regarding journaling.

Take out time for journaling

Samantha wrote, “I’ve been practicing this little ritual for the past two years, and it’s what’s got me through some of my toughest moments. It’s simple but powerful: taking a moment to appreciate where I’ve been, where I am, and what lies ahead. I know it sounds squishy but it really isn’t and there’s enough data to prove that it helps."

It is natural for life to feel overwhelming and emotions to get all tangled. But journaling brings forth a sense of clarity. Samantha has always been vocal about mental health and now she is encouraging her fans to try journaling for good mental wellbeing.

Life may seem like a big race, always falling behind with the need to catch up. But in all that hustle, it's important to keep a tab on your moods and emotions with the help of journaling. Take cues from the actor and get started with this practice.

How to start

Starting journaling is simple, especially for those who write. Samantha added, “If writing comes naturally to you, jot down three things you’re grateful for today — they don’t have to be big, just honest.”

Writing down the things you're grateful for makes you feel anchored, no matter what storms are brewing. As Samantha mentioned, even the simplest things matter.

But what to do if writing is not really your style?

Samantha shared an alternative, "But if writing feels hard or forced, that’s okay too. Try saying it in your head or sharing it with someone you trust. Sometimes, just sitting with a quiet ‘thank you’ in your heart is also enough.”

Even sharing a sentiment of gratefulness with yourself can make a difference. Gratitude helps go a long way and as Samantha put it, “This small practice might feel subtle and simple at first, but it has the power to change the way you see everything.”

