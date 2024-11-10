Sara Ali Khan's nose ring steals the show as she wows with her gorgeous airport look: Watch

Sara Ali Khan was clicked at the airport today. The paparazzi videos show the actor arriving at the Mumbai airport. She wore a stylish rank top and denim jeans combo to catch her flight. However, it was Sara's nose ring that stole the show. Scroll down to see her airport look. Sara Ali Khan gets clicked at the Mumbai airport.

Nose ring is the star of Sara's airport look

Sara's video from the airport shows her stepping out of her car outside Mumbai's departure terminal. The actor was seen greeting the paparazzi and posing for the cameras before entering the airport. She chose a laidback yet uber-cool ensemble for the jet-set look. Out of all her stylish accessories, a simple nose ring became the show stealer and added a bohemian touch. Let's decode the Kedarnath actor's look.

Decoding Sara Ali Khan's airport outfit

Sara's sleeveless black tank top features broad shoulder straps, a plunging U-neckline, a fitted silhouette, and a quirky pattern done on the bust. She tucked the body-fitting top inside her light blue acid-washed denim jeans. The pants have a high-rise waist, several pocket designs, a fit-and-flare silhouette, and an ankle-length hem.

Sara carried a Louis Vuitton custom bag adorned with a Snoopy pattern with her stylish airport look. Additionally, she wore dainty earrings, silver stacked bracelets, a red thread necklace, and white studded slip-on chunky sandals to accessorise the ensemble. Meanwhile, the kohl-lined eyes complemented the boho aesthetic of the simple silver nose ring.

For the glam picks, Sara chose glossy nude lip shade, rouge-tinted cheeks, glowing skin, a hint of mascara on the lashes, black eyeliner, and feathered brows. Lastly, she left her shoulder-length auburn tresses loose in a centre parting and styled them with soft waves.

About Sara Ali Khan

Sara was last seen in Netflix's film Murder Mubarak and Prime Video’s Ae Watan Mere Watan. She is now filming for Metro... In Dino, Sky Force and Eagle. The actor is rumoured to be dating model-turned-politician Arjun Pratap Bajwa.