Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Nov 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sara Ali Khan's nose ring steals the show as she wows with her gorgeous airport look: Watch

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi
Nov 10, 2024 10:26 AM IST

Sara Ali Khan was clicked at the airport. The actor wore a stylish tank top and denim jeans for the airport look. Her nose ring stole the show.

Sara Ali Khan was clicked at the airport today. The paparazzi videos show the actor arriving at the Mumbai airport. She wore a stylish rank top and denim jeans combo to catch her flight. However, it was Sara's nose ring that stole the show. Scroll down to see her airport look.

Sara Ali Khan gets clicked at the Mumbai airport.
Sara Ali Khan gets clicked at the Mumbai airport.

Nose ring is the star of Sara's airport look

Sara's video from the airport shows her stepping out of her car outside Mumbai's departure terminal. The actor was seen greeting the paparazzi and posing for the cameras before entering the airport. She chose a laidback yet uber-cool ensemble for the jet-set look. Out of all her stylish accessories, a simple nose ring became the show stealer and added a bohemian touch. Let's decode the Kedarnath actor's look.

Decoding Sara Ali Khan's airport outfit

Sara's sleeveless black tank top features broad shoulder straps, a plunging U-neckline, a fitted silhouette, and a quirky pattern done on the bust. She tucked the body-fitting top inside her light blue acid-washed denim jeans. The pants have a high-rise waist, several pocket designs, a fit-and-flare silhouette, and an ankle-length hem.

Sara carried a Louis Vuitton custom bag adorned with a Snoopy pattern with her stylish airport look. Additionally, she wore dainty earrings, silver stacked bracelets, a red thread necklace, and white studded slip-on chunky sandals to accessorise the ensemble. Meanwhile, the kohl-lined eyes complemented the boho aesthetic of the simple silver nose ring.

For the glam picks, Sara chose glossy nude lip shade, rouge-tinted cheeks, glowing skin, a hint of mascara on the lashes, black eyeliner, and feathered brows. Lastly, she left her shoulder-length auburn tresses loose in a centre parting and styled them with soft waves.

About Sara Ali Khan

Sara was last seen in Netflix's film Murder Mubarak and Prime Video’s Ae Watan Mere Watan. She is now filming for Metro... In Dino, Sky Force and Eagle. The actor is rumoured to be dating model-turned-politician Arjun Pratap Bajwa.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //