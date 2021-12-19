Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sara Ali Khan promotes Atrangi Re on The Kapil Sharma Show in beauteous black lehenga: See pics here

Sara Ali Khan wore a black embroidered lehenga by Manish Malhotra to promote Atrangi Re on The Kapil Sharma Show. The film also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.
Updated on Dec 19, 2021 01:24 PM IST
ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

Actor Sara Ali Khan has been taking over B-Town with her latest song Chaka Chak from her upcoming film Atrangi Re with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. The star's sartorial choices have been nothing short of stunning during the film's ongoing promotions. Proof: The star's latest royal look in a black lehenga for her appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Sara promoted Atrangi Re on The Kapil Sharma Show and took to Instagram to share her look for the occasion. The star posted the photos with the caption, "The more you shine, the more you're mine #chakachak." She wore a black and gold embroidered lehenga in the pictures. Celebrity stylist Ami Patel styled Sara's look.

The bespoke ensemble is by Bollywood's favourite designer, Manish Malhotra. If you are a bride who doesn't mind going bold with black hues, this look should inspire your wedding festivity wardrobe. Keep scrolling to see Sara's photos.

Sara's lehenga set features a sleeveless black blouse with a plunging neckline adorned with tassels and a gold patti border on the hem. The actor teamed her cropped choli with a bespoke lehenga with gold patterned sequins, shimmery patti borders, and a detailed ghera.

The Atrangi Re actor accessorised the ensemble with gold statement earrings and rings. Side parted curly tresses, black nail paint, glossy nude pink lip shade, mascara-clad lashes, smoky eye shadow, blushed cheeks and glowing skin completed the glam picks.

Sara's pictures instantly garnered a lot of love from her fans, who took to the comments section to praise her look. Many dropped the heart and fire emojis, while a user wrote, "Gorgeous."

Atrangi Re marks Aanand L Rai's return to direction after Zero. Sara stars opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the movie. The film is set to release on December 24 on Disney+ Hotstar.

