Sara Ali Khan returns to work in a 29k pink jacquard mini dress

Sara Ali Khan embodies effortlessly chic sensibilities and marks a comeback of jacquard for Spring/Summer 2021 as she sizzles in a fuchsia pink sleeveless mini dress which looks versatile and flattering for women of all sizes | Check the Pataudi princess’ stylish pictures inside
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON JUN 29, 2021 03:09 PM IST
Sara Ali Khan flaunts a perfect feminine look, returns to work in a 29k pink jacquard dress(Instagram/viralbhayani/saraalikhan95)

First popular in Britain in the 1820s, the same Regency fashion era when Bridgerton takes place, Jacquard or a group of intricately decorated woven fabrics are currently making a comeback this season and actor Sara Ali Khan led Bollywood in bringing back the trend as she returned to work in a fuchsia pink jacquard dress. Embodying effortlessly chic sensibilities, Sara marked a comeback of jacquard for Spring/Summer 2021 as she sizzled in the sleeveless mini dress which looks versatile and flattering for women of all sizes.

The pictures of the diva, from an endorsement’s sets, have taken the Internet by storm and feature the actor walking towards her vanity van, carrying a vibrant and colourful umbrella. Sara herself shared a picture from the sets with director Punit D Malhotra for an ad shoot in Borivali.

Sara Ali Khan with Punit Malhotra for an ad shoot (Instagram/saraalikhan95)

Adding all the missing colours to our work day, the pictures featured the 25-year-old donning the tailored mini dress which came with a structured A-line silhouette, a frayed trim, front patch pockets and a concealed back zipper. Sporting a squareneck, the dress added to the oomph factor with sleeveless strap details.

Made of cotton and polyester, the light jacquard dress looks vintage and is perfect for any occasion. Completing her attire with a pair of pink pointed-toe heels, Sara left her luscious tresses open down her back as she struck radiant poses for the camera.

The pink jacquard dress is credited to high-end womenswear line Alexis that boasts of designs for women that embraces passion for vintage and all aspects of femininity, sophistication and elegant ease. The Jackie Mini Dress originally costs $390 on their designer website which converts to 28, 971 approximately.

Sara Ali Khan's pink jacquard dress from Alexis (orchardmile.com)

Sara Ali Khan was styled by fashion stylist and creative consultant Tanya Ghavri.

