Sara Ali Khan exudes Nawabi elegance as she twins with BFF in makhmal kurta set

Be it a festive occasion, a party, a wedding, formal events, casual get-togethers or any other celebratory evening, one can never fail to impress in a makhmal or velvet kurti that rope in a sumptuous and elegant appearance and Sara Ali Khan’s latest pictures with Nawabi elegance are enough to back our claim. If you are looking to embrace kurtas in thicker fabrics to keep you warm in the coming cold weather months, search no further as Sara and bestie Sara Vaisoha served the perfect lewks to steal attention while slaying old world charm in a hand embroidered makhmal kurtas and contrasting coloured velvet salwars.

Taking to her social media handle, Sara shared a slew of pictures as she aced the twinning game with her lawyer friend. Putting their sartorial feet forward, the duo was seen cutting a classic stylish silhouette in hand embroidered velvet outfits.

While they donned the same design kurtas and salwar, they differed in colours as the Bollywood actor flaunted a blue velvet kurta teamed with hot pink velvet salwar while her friend slew in opposites with a pink velvet kurta and blue velvet salwar.

Both the kurtas came with full sleeves and sported Kardana, moti and sitara silver embroidery on the neck, the cuffs of the sleeves and all over the sophisticated ensemble while the salwars were plain. Completing her attire with a pair of bling juttis, Sara accessorised her look only with a pair of tiny earrings.

Leaving her silky tresses open down her shoulders in her signature mid-parted hairstyle, Sara amplified the glam quotient with a dab of pink lip gloss, rosy blushed cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. She captioned the pictures, “Powder Pink Girls in Sync Go get your size, what’s there to think? (sic).”

The velvet kurta and salwar sets are credited to Indian shopping and retail label Powder Pink by Sara Vaisoha that boasts of designs by the lawyer that includes clothes and accessories in all shades of love. Sara Ali Khan's Crystal Clear juttis, made of vegetable tanned leather sole and specially designed print with intricate hand embroidery, are credited to Fizzy Goblet and originally costs ₹2,999 on the footwear brand's website.

