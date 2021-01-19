Sara Ali Khan slays season's hottest print in flirty off-shoulder cocktail dress
- Sara Ali Khan leaves fashionistas in awe of her classy feminine style and flirty edge in a red and navy blue checkered cocktail dress with a flattering side draping and we can’t help swooning either
All you ladies looking to give an unconventional, feminine and fun alternative to traditional eveningwear are in for a treat as Sara Ali Khan recently sorted your fashion woes with her latest sartorially elegant pictures. The Coolie No.1 star recently stepped out in the season's hottest print and her pictures from the photoshoot have taken the Internet by storm.
Leaving fashionistas in awe of her classy feminine style, Sara roped in a flirty edge in the cocktail dress with a flattering side draping and we can’t help swooning either. The pictures feature the diva in a red and navy blue checkered mini dress that came with an off-the-shoulder neckline and a fitted bodice apart from the flattering side draping.
Made of navy plaid silk fabric, the sheath dress sported long sleeves with same prints running down it and a hidden back zipper with hook-and-eye closure. Sara completed her attire with a pair of red stilettos and left her luscious hair down.
Making an everyday statement by wearing a pair of delicate earrings from Vasundhara Jewellery, Sara opted for neutral tones makeup to keep the glam look minimalistic. Striking ravishing poses for the camera, Sara evidently set fans heartbeats accelerating.
The ensemble is credited to New York City-based contemporary eveningwear brand, Flor et. al that boasts of a team of international designers who find inspiration in their personal backgrounds and cultures. The dress originally costs $495 or ₹36k approximately on their designer website.
Style strategist and Style Architect Ami Patel is credited for Sara’s sultry look. How are you going to recreate this fall fashion?
