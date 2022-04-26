Say ta-ta to tan with these DIY face masks

Simple ingredients and some me time are all you need to de-tan your skin with these homemade face masks this summer

Summer has arrived, and most of us are looking forward to wearing sundresses and oversized sunglasses this season long. On the other hand, stepping out on a sunny day can result in some serious sun tan as a result of unprotected exposure to the sun’s rays.

While sunscreen, on most days, can be your saviour, it isn’t always fully effective. However, if you have already been exposed to the sun and developed a tan, try these homemade DIY face masks to get rid of the tan.

TOMATO FACE PACK

Tomato face mask (Shutterstock)

Known to be a natural ingredient when it comes to tan removal, rich in antioxidants and vitamin C, tomato also works towards reducing signs of premature ageing. It gives the skin a smooth and elastic texture and helps in getting rid of the unwanted pigmentation.

INGREDIENTS

1 ripe tomato

DIRECTIONS

Take a ripe tomato and blend it well to make a paste

Strain it and apply the remaining pulp on the face

Let it sit for 15-20 minutes

Rinse off with cold water

PAPAYA, HONEY AND LEMON

Papaya, lemon and honey face mask (Shutterstock)

A healthy and delicious fruit that is available all year around, papaya also makes for a great skincare ingredient. It contains the enzyme papain that helps in getting rid of any sun tan and is also great for repairing your skin.

Papaya pulp also helps unclog the pores, clears acne and pimples and reduces excess oil. A further combination of honey and lemon enhances the effectiveness of this face pack.

INGREDIENTS

1 tbsp of papaya pulp

1 tbsp of honey

1 tbsp of lemon juice

DIRECTIONS

Cut ripe papaya and mash it to make a paste

Add a few drops of honey and lemon juice

Combine all the ingredients to form a smooth paste

Apply on the tanned areas and let it sit until dry

Wash it off with cool water

ALOE VERA, TURMERIC AND HONEY

Aloe vera, turmeric and honey face mask (Shutterstock)

A popular beauty ingredient when it comes to skincare, aloe vera contains aloesin that has a lightening effect on the skin. Turmeric, with its anti-acne properties, along with honey, add to the effectiveness of this face pack.

INGREDIENTS

3 tbsp of aloe vera gel

2 tbsp of honey

1 tsp of turmeric powder

DIRECTIONS

Mix all the ingredients to form a lump-free paste

Apply this paste to your face and leave it on for 15 minutes

Wash your face with water

SUGAR AND LEMON

Sugar and lemon face mask (Shutterstock)

The easiest and simplest homemade face mask for tan removal involves two ingredients that are easily available in all homes — lemon and sugar.

Due to its vitamin C components and citric properties, lemon works well to de-tan your skin and leaves it with a mesmerizing glow. Sugar granules, on the other hand, act as a natural exfoliator that clear the dead skin cells, leaving the skin smooth and glowing.

INGREDIENTS

1 tbsp of sugar

1 tbsp of lemon juice

DIRECTIONS

Mix lemon juice and sugar to form a paste

Apply this paste to your face and scrub it gently

Let it rest for 10 minutes until it dries

Rinse it off with water

BESAN, CURD AND TURMERIC

Besan, curd and turmeric face mask (Shutterstock)

Nothing beats the old and gold remedies passed down by our grandmothers. A gentle exfoliating ingredient, besan or gram flour can be mixed with curd and turmeric that works effectively on removing tan.

With besan’s acidic content and the curd acting as a good anti-inflammatory and soothing agent, together they not only de-tan your skin, but also give it a radiant glow.

INGREDIENTS

2 tbsp of curd

1 tbsp of besan

1 tsp of turmeric powder

DIRECTIONS

Mix all ingredients to make a smooth paste

Apply and let it sit for 20 minutes

Rinse off and moisturise