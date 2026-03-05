Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri and Suhana nail ethnic elegance with stunning coordinated outfits at Arjun Tendulkar’s wedding
Shah Rukh, Gauri and Suhana Khan impress at Arjun Tendulkar's wedding, showcasing elegant ethnic ensembles with perfect blend of classic and contemporary style.
Shah Rukh Khan, along with Gauri Khan and their daughter Suhana, attended the high-profile wedding of Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar on March 5. The Khans turned heads in coordinated ethnic ensembles, proving once again that when it comes to fashion, they know how to make a statement. Let’s decode their outfits and pick some style notes perfect for the wedding season. (Also read: Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok tie the knot in classic red outfits; bride picks timeless saree instead of lehenga )
What Shah Rukh Khan wore
Shah Rukh opted for minimalist sophistication, choosing a monochromatic look that was both regal and understated. He wore a long, cream-colored Bandhgala sherwani with a high collar and front-buttoned closure. Paired with relaxed-fit trousers, a modern take on Patiala or Peshawari styles, the ensemble created a cohesive, elongated silhouette. Tinted aviator-style sunglasses and a simple necklace added a contemporary star-like edge, completing his sharp appearance.
Decoding Gauri and Suhana's ethnic looks
Gauri Khan radiated golden elegance in a vibrant mustard-yellow saree adorned with intricate Chikankari or sequin work, giving the fabric a rich, shimmering texture. Her matching short-sleeved blouse featured a plunging neckline that mirrored the ornate embroidery of the saree. She accessorised with a delicate diamond or stone-encrusted choker and matching hoop earrings, balancing glamour with sophistication. With glam makeup look and tresses styled in soft curls and left loose in a side partition, she looks stunning.
Suhana brought a youthful and ethereal charm to the group with a softer, romantic palette. She wore a pale yellow and blush pink lehenga adorned with delicate floral embroidery and sequins, evoking a springtime, fresh aesthetic. Her sheer dupatta, draped elegantly over one shoulder, featured a heavy gold border that subtly echoed her mother’s golden tones. Soft, natural waves and a dainty necklace completed her modern, feminine look.
About Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok's wedding
Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok’s wedding brought together India’s top names from sports, business, and cinema. Mukesh and Nita Ambani, who hosted a pre-wedding puja in Jamnagar, were among the first guests, with Nita in a cream saree. Bollywood stars included the Bachchans, Abhishek, and Aishwarya Rai, while cricket legends like MS Dhoni and Sakshi, Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech, Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge, and Harbhajan Singh with Geeta Basra also attended. The couple’s Mehendi and Sangeet were held on March 3-4, following the January 2026 wedding announcement.
