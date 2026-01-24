Shahid Kapoor reveals his wardrobe must-haves and fashion no-nos: ‘I take cue from my daughter’

Actor Shahid Kapoor has never been one to chase trends or over-the-top fashion moments. Whether he’s stepping out for a formal event or catching a flight, Shahid believes in dressing with ease. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor has revealed the must-haves that define his wardrobe, along with the style choices he avoids. Shahid Kapoor is married to Mira Rajput, with whom he shares two kids: daughter Misha and son Zain. (Instagram/Shahid Kapoor)

Shahid Kapoor on his fashion mantra Talking about his fashion journey, Shahid tells us, “When I started in showbiz, fashion was all about experimenting. Today, it’s deeply personal, every outfit reflects my mood, personality, and comfort. I pick trends that resonate with me, and my style evolves with my creativity, sometimes for the world to see, sometimes just for myself.”

“I like staying aware of global trends, but I only pick what genuinely resonates with my mood and personality. And honestly, comfort comes before anything else. If I don’t feel at ease in what I’m wearing, it never works,” adds the actor, who turned showstopper with Tamannaah Bhatia for Falguni Shane Peacock’s tech-driven Blenders Pride Fashion Tour show in Gurugram some time back.

Is there a fashion mistake that he can recall?

“Looking back, I’ve definitely made my share of fashion mistakes, but those experiences taught me what works and what doesn’t. I’d like to believe I’ve evolved. When you’ve tried it all, you learn faster, and today I get it right far more often than I used to,” shares the actor, who is looking forward to the release of his film O Romeo.

Shahid reveals his must-haves and fashion no-nos Opening up about his wardrobe essentials, Shahid reveals that his style is built on timeless staples rather than fleeting trends. He goes on to name the five things that one would definitely find in his cupboard.

“The five things that you'll find is a good suit, like a nice black suit, something you should always have. You should always have a couple of chill track sets that you can travel in because I like being relaxed. Then, you should always have a crisp white shirt with a nice pair of formal pants,” Shahid shares.

“Also, you should have something in Indian, which represents our culture. And a pair of swimming trunks for the times when you see a pool and you want to jump in,” he continues with a chuckle.

What won’t you find in his closet? Loud, blingy outfits and in-your-face colours are a hard no for Shahid.

“I don't like very blingy loud stuff, so you might not find those kinds of things in my wardrobe, or like very jarringly, in your face colours. That's not my style,” adds Shahid, who is married to Mira Rajput, with whom he shares two kids: daughter Misha and son Zain.

On taking cue from Mira, Misha In fact, Shahid admits that his fashion choices are often influenced by his wife and daughter, revealing with a smile that his daughter dislikes black and never misses a chance to point it out to him.

“I do take cues from them (Mira and Misha)! For instance, my daughter absolutely dislikes black, while I love it. And honestly, sometimes I feel my wife looks even better than me, she definitely inspires my style choices,” Shahid reveals.