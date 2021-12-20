Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Shahid Kapoor's 44.5k colour block jacket is a lesson in ultra chic menswear
Shahid Kapoor's 44.5k colour block jacket is a lesson in ultra chic menswear

Shahid Kapoor sets the fashion police swooning as he steps out for Jersey's promotion in a colour block jacket, worth 44.5k, which is a perfect blend of forward thinking design with refined elegance
Shahid Kapoor's <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>44.5k colourblock jacket is a lesson in ultra chic menswear&nbsp;(Instagram/shahidkapoor)
Updated on Dec 20, 2021 08:44 PM IST
ByZarafshan Shiraz, Delhi

Enjoying the onset of the promotional sprint for his upcoming sports drama, Jersey, Bollywood hunk Shahid Kapoor was seen slaying the fashion game in a colour-blocked style which is a refreshing take on menswear. Setting the fashion police swooning, Shahid stepped out for Jersey's promotion in a colour block jacket which was a perfect blend of forward thinking design with refined elegance.

Colour block is a trend that has come to stay and Shahid is the latest Bollywood celebrity to jump into the bandwagon. Taking to his social media handle, the handsome hunk shared a slew of pictures featuring him in a navy blue shirt, tucked inside a pair of spotless white pants.

They were layered with a navy blue and white colour blocked suave jacket that sported contemporary finishing. Featuring sailor tape on lapel, that jacket's fabric was overlaid buttons and an embroidered logo.

Completing his attire with a pair of black shoes, Shahid side swept his thickly gelled hair. Looking like a stud, Shahid posed for the candids and the Internet was on fire. He captioned the pictures, “Day 1 look 2. Game on. Strap in the ride just started (sic).”

The jacket is credited to S&N label of Indian fashion designers Shantanu and Nikhil who are known for their drapes and ability to put subtle India on contemporary fashion with their luxury collections. The label boasts of juxtaposing heritage and spunk, traditional and modern, ceremonial and military exuding modern twists like neo-drape balanced with new-age details.

The jacket originally costs 44,500 on the designer website.

 

Shahid Kapoor's colourblocked jacket from Shantanu &amp; Nikhil&nbsp;(shantanunikhil.com)
Shahid Kapoor was styled by celebrity stylist Anisha Jain.

Story Saved
