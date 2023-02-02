Shamita Shetty, in a dreamy neon gown, is 'soaring to a height'

Shamita Shetty is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. Shamita keeps her fans updated with her OOTDs with pictures on her Instagram profile. The actor is known for her sartorial sense of fashion, and is referred to for fashion tips, for all the right reasons. Shamita's fashion diaries are varied, minimal and chic. The actor can do it all – from decking up in casual ensembles to showing us how to ace the boss babe look in formal attires, to decking up in six yards of grace and making her fans drool with pictures of festive evenings.

Shamita, a day back, shared a picture of herself, looking gorgeous as ever. The actor’s gown diaries are one of our favourites. The actor knows how to deck up in pastel shades to neon shades, depending on the occasion, and make her fans drool, all the while making fashion lovers scurry to take notes. Shamita, on Wednesday, drove our midweek blues far away with a picture of herself decked up in a neon green gown and looking stunning as ever. For the picture, Shamita played muse to fashion designer house Pretty Little Thing and picked a slip gown from the shelves of the designer house. Shamita decked up in the gown featuring bodycon details, as it hugged her shape and showed off her curves. The gown also came with a cut-out detail at one side of the waist and a thigh high slit. "Soaring to a height which is.... Aapki soch ke kaaafiiii uparrrrr,” Shamita captioned her picture.

Shamita further added more oomph to her look in hot pink platform heels from the shelves of Bershka. In minimal finger rings from Misho Designs, Shamita added accessories to her look. Styled by fashion stylist Chandani Mehta, Shamita wore her tresses open in wavy curls with a middle part a she posed for the pictures while looking away from the camera. Assisted by makeup artist Shayli Nayak, Shamita decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.

